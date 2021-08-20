Top five jobs of the week – 20th August

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Showroom assistant – Ribble Cycles

As part of our exciting development, the opportunity has arisen for a showroom assistant to join our retail team at our Bristol showroom Cribbs Causeway. The role will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Bristol showroom and will be focused on sales and customer service. Our showroom format is a brand-led capacity, displaying our current range with a consultation area to guide customers through the purchasing process; this also serves as a flexible event space, allowing us to host events, training, which the showroom assistant(s) will be instrumental in planning and executing.

Customer service advisor – Giant UK

We have an exciting opportunity for a customer service advisor to join us on a full time, permanent basis in our Cossington office. If you take pride in your work, are passionate about providing impeccable levels of service and want to be part of an exciting team, then we want you to join us on our journey ahead. Reporting to the customer service manager and working as a vital part of our customer service team, you will be responsible for increasing satisfaction rates and driving revenue through providing friendly, timely and exceptional assistance to our customers across a range of support channels including voice, live chat, web form, social and video call.

Shop assistant – Free Motion

Job Location: Gran Canaria (Spain). Salary: dependant on qualifications.

Main tasks:

– Customer Support

– Gestion of rental reserves

– Inventory management

– Cafe service

– Route advice

– Stock

Assistant manager – Altitude

Altitude Bike Shop in Waterford City, Ireland, is looking to recruit an assistant store manager to help us with the growth and ongoing development of our long-established store. You will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the store, working under the store owner and the existing team. You will help drive the performance of the store while continuing to deliver the store ethos of the very highest levels of customer service. Our store environment is at the front end of presentation standards, and we work with the industry’s leading brands to create a class-leading bike shop for the modern consumer.

Bicycle mechanic – Free Motion

Job Location: Gran Canaria (Spain). Salary: dependant on qualifications.

Main tasks:

– Customer service for purchase and rental

– Gestion of rental reserves

– Inventory management

– Preparation of tickets for rental bikes

– Assembly of bikes for sale

– Customer bike repair