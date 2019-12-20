Top five jobs of the week – 20th December

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 550 positions in 2018, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike fitter – Tri UK

We are currently looking for an experienced bike fitter who is interested in working alongside a dynamic team of like-minded individuals in our purpose-built store. A successful candidate will be confident, service driven, a team player and friendly.

Here at Tri UK, your main responsibilities will include:

– Positive role model to trainee staff

– Bringing a high quality of service to customers

– Merchandise stock on the shop floor

– Lease with the workshop to process post fitting adjustments

General manager – Zedify London

Due to significant growth, we need a general manager to lead our operations team, continue to provide an exceptional quality of service to our customers and support the growth of the business through developing new opportunities and making efficiency gains. The right person will be a team-player, able to inspire and motivate as well as having a great can-do attitude. You’ll share our ideals and ethos, have a positive attitude and be motivated to make a positive impact on the city. You’ll be ready to get your hands dirty. You’ll have had success in a busy and varied environment with multiple demands and you’ll be able to keep a cool head under pressure. You’ll have developed close relationships with clients and demonstrated that you can lead by example.

Mechanic/bike builder – Giant St Pauls

We’re looking to recruit an experienced mechanic for our busy City of London workshop. You will be working predominantly on Giant and Liv bikes and we major on road, TT and triathlon builds with the occasional hybrid or mountain bike thrown in. We expect our workshop team to take pride in each repair, service or build they tasked with and you should be able to explain the work you carry out on their bike to your customer. No two days are the same and we expect mechanics to work with pace and precision to ensure that services and repairs are carried out a same-day basis to a very high standard. Flexibility and initiative are a key requirement of the job and it would suit someone who has gained experience in a similar environment.

Come and work in New Zealand – Evo Cycles

At Evo Cycles, it is all about the staff. Without our amazing staff, we would not have the business we have today that our customers trust and love. Our company culture is second to none, with the different stores/locations putting on regular rides (for both staff and customers), café catch-ups and of course team bbq’s with a local brew or two. The current roles we have available are retail assistants, workshop mechanics, marketing, logistics and management positions. We want applicants who can see themselves relocating to New Zealand and making a life for themselves in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Sales assistant – Tri UK

Established in 1991, Tri UK is excited to have our brand nationwide and so as a forward-thinking and continuously expanding company, Tri UK is now looking to grow their experienced team in Yeovil. We are currently looking for an experienced bicycle sales specialist who is interested in joining a dynamic team of like-minded individuals. A successful candidate will be confident, service-driven, team player and friendly.

Here at Tri UK your main responsibilities will include:

– Bringing a high quality of service to customers

– Merchandise stock on the shop floor

– Providing customers with knowledge to be able to make a confident purchase.