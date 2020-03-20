Top five jobs of the week – 20th March

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…
Sales advisor – Pinarello
The role of sales advisor is part of the store team, providing an excellent standard of customer service and creating an environment that customers wish to return to. To serve customers showing high standards of customer care at all times, providing a helpful and friendly service, in order to maximise sales and profit. You will merchandise and fill displays as necessary and display products appropriately with correct prices, and keep all areas clean and tidy. You will work effectively as part of a team, with the ability to communicate well with customers, other team members and management and demonstrate a passion for the brand. Ideally, you will have experience in a customer-facing role.
Workshop technician – Specialized Concept Store / Certini Bicycle Co
We are looking to add to our amazing team of workshop technicians here at Certini Bicycle Company and Specialized Concept Store in Birmingham. The available role is for a permanent, full time (35h/w) workshop technician who has a keen eye for detail, good knowledge of product, great knowledge of maintenance requirements and goes that extra step to get the very best from every service job they complete. Organisational skills are key for this role and the ability to manage time effectively. You will be required to work to a daily workshop schedule to complete tasks and service jobs.
Senior mechanics – Balfe’s Bikes
We are recruiting for experienced senior mechanics across our London and Reigate stores. Following recent expansion, we have experienced a significant increase in demand for servicing and repairs across all our stores and are looking for experienced mechanics to join our growing team. The ideal applicants will need to hit the ground running, with previous workshop experience being necessary. We can offer a highly competitive salary plus benefits and great opportunities to further develop your career within an expanding business.
Apprentice bicycle mechanic – Bikespace CIC
We are looking for an apprentice mechanic with the focus of the role being servicing and repairing donated bikes ready for their new lives (they may be given to another organisation or sold on with the proceeds going directly back into the project). We are interested in applications from potential employees with a passion for cycling and we would expect evidence of an aptitude for practical tasks. To work in our workshop, you’ll need to be methodical, demonstrate high attention to detail, solve problems in a calm thoughtful manner and maintain a spotless work area. It would be desirable for you to be able to (and enjoy) interacting with customers.
Full-time sales assistant – Balfe’s Bikes
Following the complete refurbishment and expansion of our Reigate store, we are recruiting for full-time sales assistants. If you love bikes you will love our Reigate store. We have a wide range of premium brands and a large, loyal and varied customer base. We can offer a highly competitive salary plus benefits and great opportunities to further develop your career within an expanding business.