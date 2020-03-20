Top five jobs of the week – 20th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales advisor – Pinarello

The role of sales advisor is part of the store team, providing an excellent standard of customer service and creating an environment that customers wish to return to. To serve customers showing high standards of customer care at all times, providing a helpful and friendly service, in order to maximise sales and profit. You will merchandise and fill displays as necessary and display products appropriately with correct prices, and keep all areas clean and tidy. You will work effectively as part of a team, with the ability to communicate well with customers, other team members and management and demonstrate a passion for the brand. Ideally, you will have experience in a customer-facing role.

Workshop technician – Specialized Concept Store / Certini Bicycle Co

We are looking to add to our amazing team of workshop technicians here at Certini Bicycle Company and Specialized Concept Store in Birmingham. The available role is for a permanent, full time (35h/w) workshop technician who has a keen eye for detail, good knowledge of product, great knowledge of maintenance requirements and goes that extra step to get the very best from every service job they complete. Organisational skills are key for this role and the ability to manage time effectively. You will be required to work to a daily workshop schedule to complete tasks and service jobs.