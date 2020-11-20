Top five jobs of the week – 20th November

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Showroom manager – Ribble Cycles

As part of our exciting development, the opportunity has arisen for a showroom manager to join our retail team at our flagship Lancashire showroom. The role will be responsible for the operation of the Lancashire showroom and all aspects of it, including working alongside our interactive service. The role will be focused on sales and team management; with the ideal candidate possessing an entrepreneurial flair in driving our sales and pursuing local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent local bike destination.

Internal sales account executives x 4 – Moore Large

Role-based predominantly from home and working in conjunction with the field sales account manager. The internal sales account executive plays a vital role in not only partnering with established and existing dealerships but identifying and developing new business as well as reestablishing and building relationships with previous customers and working in partnership with the field sales account manager.

Mechanic/assembly technician – FreeFlow Technologies

Based in Scotland, FreeFlow is a young and ambitious start-up dedicated to producing a range of eco-friendly transport solutions to a wide range of customers. We are looking for an experienced cycle mechanics to work in our Scotland production facility. Working with the development team to assemble bikes that will form a test/demo fleet, along with continued work building prototype bikes for test. The position is also a key cog in the assembly production process of the go-to market product.

Showroom assistant – Ribble Cycles

As part of our exciting development, the opportunity has arisen for a showroom assistant to join our retail team at our Lancashire showroom. The role will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Lancashire showroom, including our Live Video calls. The role will be focused around sales and customer service; with the ideal candidate possessing an entrepreneurial flair to assist the manager in driving our B2B sales and pursuing local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent local bike destination.

Customer service representative – Brompton

The role: provide a high level of customer service to all Brompton customers by using a wide variety of channels to resolve their enquiries as well as increasing the customer base by driving sales conversions. This is a full-time position based in Greenford, London with occasional working on weekends and evenings. Our aim is nothing less than to deliver first-class customer service, to match the world-class products that we manufacture and sell around the globe.

