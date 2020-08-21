Top five jobs of the week – 21st August

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales and web administrator – Hotlines

You will be responsible for preparing, presenting and analysing information from sales, stock management and customer database areas. You will provide departments within the business the necessary insights and intel to effectively manage the sales, operations and marketing functions. You will also manage our product data information for the website which ensures our customers have access to the latest and accurate product information served to them via our B2B system.

Workshop technicians – Decathlon

As a mechanic in our workshop, you give confidence to our customers in our after-sales service. Predominantly focused on bikes servicing and repairs, the workshop gives our customers the assurance that no matter what happens to their product they can bring it to the in-store workshop to be repaired. From broken spokes to snapped tent poles, you are driven to ensure all our customers leave completely satisfied.

Bike workshop tutor – Life Cycle UK

This is an exciting opportunity to join Life Cycle UK’s prison-based cycle maintenance training and refurbishment project. Our projects have won multiple awards, including the Prison Reform Trust’s Robin Corbett Award for Prisoner Rehabilitation. Life Cycle has been working in and with prisons for over ten years. We are now embarking on an exciting new partnership with HMYOI Aylesbury. You will work in collaboration with a Specialist Prison Instructor employed by HMYOI Aylesbury to teach young offenders Cycle Mechanics to City & Guilds accredited standards, supervise them refurbishing bicycles for the community and support the young offenders’ overall learning and development.

Bike mechanic apprenticeship (store and online) – Decathlon

We are looking for people passionate about bike repairs and wanting to start a career in the industry to join our store (UK wide) and online (Northampton only) workshops. As an apprentice in a Decathlon workshop, you’ll be helping our customers to ride their bikes for longer by learning how to repair and maintain their bikes. Your role is to learn how to diagnose and repair mechanical and electrical problems whilst ensuring that your customers receive the best experience in the process.

Bike mechanic (store and online) – Decathlon

As a bike mechanic in a Decathlon workshop, you’ll be providing high-quality bike maintenance and repair services to ensure customers can ride their bikes for longer. Your role is to diagnose and repair mechanical and electrical problems whilst ensuring that your customers receive the best experience in the process. You’ll also be involved in recycling and repairing used bikes, which means that you’ll play an integral part in achieving our mission of protecting our planet (zero waste).

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: