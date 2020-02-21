Top five jobs of the week – 21st February

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior bicycle mechanic – VOLT Bikes

Exciting opportunity for an experienced bicycle mechanic to join our team and manage the assembly of e-bikes at our Milton Keynes production facility. This is a hands-on role and alongside managing and motivating a small team, you will also be a key bike assembler. As a senior mechanic, we expect you to work with pace and precision, to ensure the daily production targets are met and produced to a high standard. It’s essential you have a proven track record managing a bicycle workshop/service dept or similar.

Bike mechanic – Bolt Bikes

Your primary responsibilities will include coordinating customer servicing & maintaining bikes at a Central London workshop. In addition, we will need assistance in providing inductions to new riders and, if you are interested, helping market our product and services to the Rider Community in London. The bicycle mechanic’s job is key to our success as you will be essential to ensuring customers get the best experience. You will report to our U.K. Operations Manager, but you are expected to be proactive and manage your own time and responsibilities.

Bike Bag Warehouse for sale – Bike Bag Warehouse Ltd

Bike Bag Warehouse is an established and profitable online seller of cycle accessories; predominantly bags/luggage which you attach to bicycles. Bike Bag Warehouse is a part-time, job which fits in around your life and can be operated from just about anywhere in the UK. In 2019 it made me £9,900 profit, which for an average of an hour or two per weekday is a pretty good return. The more time and effort you put in, the more you’ll get out.

Front of house/bikefit – Strype Street Cycles

As with many small businesses, the role will be multi-faceted. Most of your day will be spent advising customers – helping them with their bike and other purchases as well as dealing with service issues. As bike fitting is at the core of everything we do, you will need to understand that process and ideally have an interest in training to be a bike fitter. There may also be an element of purchasing and returns handling in the role and occasionally you may be called upon to lead a shop ride or help with marketing events outside of the store.

Entrepreneurial sales/operations lead – Heed Studio Ltd

We are Heed Studio and we have developed an exciting product, the Tillit bike storage solution. We have designed, prototyped and shown our product at bike shows where it has received a great reception. We are now raising funds to bring our product to market. We have a manufacturing partner lined up as well as a marketing partner to drive our digital sales. We are also looking to design our next product to build out the Tillit brand. We are looking for someone who can bring everything together and turn our vision into a successful business.