Top five jobs of the week – 21st January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Technical Representative and Trainer – Bosch eBike – Robert Bosch Ltd

We love e-bikes and we love innovations. Today we are one of the leading manufacturers for e-bike technology and we’re looking to add to our existing UK team. If you love bikes, have a strong interest in new bike technology and you can bring that enthusiasm to your customer, then this is the role for you! You will be supporting e-bike retailers in central England, Wales and Ireland to grow the Bosch brand and increase loyalty within the UK’s bicycle trade.

The Workshop Manager is a hugely important role at Fettle. Here you will be responsible for the commercial success of your own workshop, helping us to manage the team, implement and follow operational procedures, as well as making continuous improvements to the way we work. If you have experience in retail management, and are passionate about creating a great workplace, then we’d love to talk to you.

Cycle Mechanic – Porteur

Porteur is an independent Cycle Cafe in Hove with a busy workshop for servicing, custom builds and wheel building. We are looking for a dedicated hard working individual who takes pride in their work and enjoys customer interaction. You will be responsible for ordering, stock control and keeping the workshop clean and tidy. Experience working on all bike types including electronic transmissions and hydraulic systems. Qualified to Cytech level 2 or 3 is preferred but not essential, attention to detail and pride in your work is.

Marketing Manager – Reid Bikes

We are looking for an experienced and passionate marketing manager to bring their own ideas to the business, and see their ideas through to fruition. You will be reporting directly to the Managing Director and be considered a senior member of staff within the team. This is an opportunity for the right candidate to really ‘own the role’ and be responsible for the direction of the brand internationally.

Southern Cycle Representative – Lyon Equipment Limited

Due to continued growth and diversification within Lyon’s Cycle division, we are seeking to appoint a Southern Cycle Representative to cover the South of the UK (see sales territory map in application pack). We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic, and organised individual to further enhance the service we provide to our customers and larger cycling community within this area. A strong passion for cycling and knowledge of our products would be highly advantageous.