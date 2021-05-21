Top five jobs of the week – 21st May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycle mechanic – Arthur Caygill Cycles

We are looking for someone to start as soon as possible working a 40 hour week including Saturday work. Wages and holidays to be discussed depending on qualifications to hand. Your day-to-day duties may include:

– Building a bike from scratch to a customer’s specification or to build for our showroom

– Identifying problems with a bike and discussing solutions with the customer

– Estimating the cost of repairs and giving quotes

– Carrying out a bike service and safety check

– Carrying out repairs and replacing parts

– Cleaning, degreasing and lubricating bike parts

Mechanic – 700

We are a small team, as such, the dynamic is key. Each team member brings experience to complement the business as a whole. Core skills remain, but responsibility can vary day to day depending on what’s required. We are looking for a mechanic to take ownership of the running of the workshop; whether you are a seasoned workshop manager, or a competent, stand-alone mechanic, attitude is key. It is essential that your work is industry-specific and you’re proud of it.

Customer experience executive – Hiplok

This is an exciting opportunity for a role within a highly innovative, fast-paced and fast-growing bicycle and outdoor lifestyle security company, Hiplok. Reporting to the commercial director, you will be responsible for managing the customer journey to deliver a first-class experience to all our customers regardless of where they purchased their Hiplok product and the medium through which they wish to communicate with us – social, email, telephone. The role is key to supporting the objectives of the business.

Lead mechanic – Fettle

The lead mechanic is a hugely important role at Fettle. Here you will be responsible for the commercial success of your own workshop, helping us to manage the team, implement operational procedures and drive efficiencies. You will receive a huge degree of trust and autonomy from day one and will help us to continually improve the way we interact with customers. If you have experience in retail management and are passionate about creating a great workplace, then we’d love to talk to you.

Planning and operations lead – Hiplok

This is an exciting opportunity for a role within a highly innovative, fast-paced and fast-growing bicycle and outdoor lifestyle security company, Hiplok. Reporting to the operations director, you will be responsible for excellence in forecasting, delivery, storage and movement of Hiplok product both in the UK and around the world. Working with all departments of the business, yours will be a key and visible role in this dynamic and rapidly growing business.

