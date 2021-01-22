Top five jobs of the week – 22nd January

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior mechanic – South Coast Bikes

You’ll need previous experience on the spanners in a busy shop or workshop, a can-do attitude and the ability to learn fast. With us it’s not just about fixing bikes, the business model we operate requires a fully focused and switched on team to keep the workshop running smoothly and our customers happy. We’ve been operating since 2003 and we’ve come a long way in that time but we’re always looking to further improve and are open to new ideas.

Head of sales – Europe – Brompton

We are searching for an experienced European head of sales equipped to deliver our ambitious regional omnichannel sales plan. Reporting directly into the global sales director in London, with continued exposure to the chief executive officers, you shall be responsible for developing and executing the regional strategy and delivering sales performance of all products across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Russia.

EBike retail store manager – EBike Capital LTD

Job description includes:

– A love of e-bikes and knowledge of bicycles in general

– Completes store operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees; following up on work results

– Maintains store staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees

– Maintains store staff job results by coaching, counselling, and disciplining employees; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results

– Achieves financial objectives by preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analysing variances; initiating corrective actions

– Identifies current and future customer requirements by establishing rapport with potential and actual customers and other persons in a position to understand service requirements

Hire supervisor – BikePark Wales

The successful candidate will be a fun, engaging individual who is organised, experienced and great with people. The candidate must be qualified to a minimum Cytech Level 2, with previous experience in a team leadership role within a workshop environment. An eye for detail, an ability to analyse, report on and react to any issues, as well as an ability to bring structure and efficiency to the team are all desirable in the ideal candidate.

Customer service manager – ‘Soigneur’ – J.Laverack Bicycles Ltd

As the customer service champion, you will be responsible for managing the customer journey for J.Laverack and ÆRA from point of order, to post product delivery and establishing longer term engagement to deepen customer relationships and loyalty. Customer satisfaction across all touchpoints is paramount, so you will also be responsible for ensuring that customer communications are on brand and that core KPI’s are met to drive an exceptional customer experience.

