Top five jobs of the week – 22nd May

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle mechanic – Wallington Cycles

Wallington Cycles are on the lookout for an excellent mechanic (or maybe two part-timers), who is happy to work on bikes of all descriptions, together with general duties throughout the shop. We are a friendly local bike shop, selling all classes of bikes for kids, commuters, fun-lovers and enthusiasts. We first opened our doors in 1995, and have become one of Wallington’s favourite shops, recommended for our outstanding customer service. Our workshop is a crucial part of the business, offering servicing and repairs for all bicycles, together with support for customers who have bought their bikes from us.

Bicycle mechanic – Mamachari

Experienced mechanic required for our Walthamstow E17 shop. We operate a busy workshop servicing and repairing all types of bike as well as supporting the shop with bike builds and fit-outs. We require a full-time mechanic experienced in the typical servicing requirement of London commuters as well as weekend road riders and more serious sport cyclists. Each member of our team forms an essential part of the foundation on which our reputation is built and helps us fulfil, on a daily basis, our mission: To make cycling better and more enjoyable for all people who use bicycles, regardless of what bike they ride or how much knowledge they have.

Customer service manager/technician – FuroSystems LTD

Are you motivated and positive? Do you want autonomy and flexibility? Do you have experience in customer service and support? Can you show patience in stressful situations? Do you want to join a high performing team in a fast-paced company? Do you want control of your role and the opportunity to rapidly grow alongside the company? As customer service manager at FuroSystems, you will be on the front line, ensuring an excellent relationship with current and prospective customers, solving problems while always reaching for the best, most efficient solutions possible. In this role, you will take charge of all issues surrounding customer service and the relationship between FuroSystems and the customer. The work will be very hands-on and will entail growing the customer service department over time.

Service centre – mechanic – Pinarello

Summary: We are currently seeking a full-time bike mechanic at our Pinarello Store in Manchester. The successful candidate will have industry experience, a passion for cycling and be able to build, repair and service all kinds of bicycles. If this sounds like you and you feel you have what it takes to service and maintain premium bicycles, then we would love to hear from you!

Main Duties:

– Maintain and manage an efficient workshop including the servicing diary

– Providing excellent levels of customer service, maintenance, and repairs of customers bicycles

– Maintain service parts inventory on a weekly basis to maximise revenue and turnaround of tasks

– Liaise with HQ on any matters relating to warranty, re-finishing, and replacement of products

– Assist the sales team when necessary for technical advice

Assistant manager – Hoops Velo

Supporting the store owner and manager, this role will mostly be front of house and sales focused. You will also be responsible for maintaining a safe clean working environment and making sure that the products we sell are presented well stocked. You will have input into range planning and liaise with suppliers. There will also be supervisory tasks of junior and part-time members of our team. Our ideal candidate would have some previous bike shop experience but if not then certainly have had a customer-facing role in the past. It is vital that you are up to date with current trends and technology.