Top five jobs of the week – 22nd October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycle technician – Henley Cycles

Wanted, mechanic to work in a very busy cycle store in Henley on Thames. The job is full time five days a week currently spread between Monday to Saturday, in the workshop and answering the service telephone as part of a highly motivated team giving customers confidence and a quality customer experience. Needs to be Cytech 2 Qualified or previous experience demonstrated. The successful applicant will need to be both active enthusiastic and passionate about cycling and also be friendly and approachable whilst being able to listen to customers experiences. Being a team player is essential whilst having an attitude to help customers achieve their goals. You will be working closely with a dedicated team striving to give the best customer service level possible.

Showroom assistant – Ribble Cycles

As part of our exciting development, the opportunity has arisen for a Showroom Assistant to join our retail team at our Clitheroe showroom. The role will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Clitheroe Showroom, including our Live Video calls. The role will be focused around sales and customer service; with the ideal candidate possessing an entrepreneurial flair to assist the Manager in driving our B2B sales and pursuing local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent local bike destination.

Head of e-commerce – Zone3 Ltd

A brand new role in a brand new department. The world is changing at a fast pace and here at Zone3 we recognise these changes and are adapting fast. Led by our growth in the US market, we have created a new e-commerce department and are now looking for the right individual to lead this department. The role sits within the Senior Management team and thus will also play a role in the overall development of the business across all areas. We are looking to grow our turnover across all the e-commerce channels – our own websites, Amazon globally along with other marketplace opportunities.

Bike specialist claims handler – SBS Insurance Services

– To handle insurance claims for our clients and to meet strict Service Levels Agreements as per contractual obligations ensuring a positive experience for each customer

– To liaise with the policyholders and insurance companies to accurately validate bike claims circumstances and identify and report any potential fraud indicators to the appropriate referral point, which could be internal or external

– Be a team player and support answering all inbound calls within 6 rings and deal with these customer calls in a positive and friendly manner remaining professional at all times

– To accurately validate replacement goods on a like for like specification using the validation tool in-conjunction with commodity expertise ensuring we are selecting the most cost-effective solution for customers and client’s expectations

Full-time cycle technician – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a full-time cycle technician in Solihull to join us due to further expansion. You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves getting hands-on and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time. Strong problem-solving skills are essential and the ability to use your initiative whilst working independently plus a can-do attitude and a most importantly a friendly and flexible attitude.