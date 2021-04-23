Top five jobs of the week – 23rd April

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Claims handler – Laka

As a claims handler/bike guru you will:

– Help Laka members to file their claims and guide them through the process of replacing or repairing their bikes and gear either directly with us by coordinating with third-parties

– Support Laka members with general questions around Laka, their bicycle insurance and new initiatives via webchat and email

– Constantly prioritise work to deliver a swift, convenient and seamless experience to our members

– Collate feedback from the community on an ongoing basis and produce actionable reports to make Laka better every day

General manager – Broken Spoke

We are looking for somebody to coordinate the work of Broken Spoke, ensuring that we deliver our strategy and business plan in line with our organisational values. If you have experience working in a management or leadership role within a social enterprise, charity or cooperative and are values-driven, then this role might be for you.

Freelance mechanic and group leader – upCYCLE

Having recently received funding from TfL and Lambeth Council, we’re looking for an experienced bike mechanic who would like to get involved with running our bike repair workshops and helping around the workshop on a freelance basis. You’ll also be helping teach our volunteers how to repair and maintain bikes that have been donated to us and getting them ready to give away to our young people at the end of the workshops.

Hope Academy mechanic – Hope Academy

As the Hope Academy mechanic, your role will involve building and servicing our fleet of children’s bikes. You will need to communicate with customers and answer any technical or service and warranty queries that we receive by telephone or email. You will be responsible for stock movements on our ERP system, for which full training will be provided. You may be required to attend some events for our Hope Academy days, because of this DBS check will be carried out on the chosen candidate. As the Academy grows and evolves so will your role within the Academy.

Delivery manager – Broken Spoke

We are looking for somebody to lead on the delivery of Broken Spoke’s core programmes and manage our busy community bike workshop. If you have experience working in the cycling industry, a passion for mechanics and facilitating learning, experience with managing people, projects or premises, and you share our values, then this role could be for you.

