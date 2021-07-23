Top five jobs of the week – 23rd July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Mechanic – Specialized

In this role you will be a key member of our first-class inspection, rework and repair team based within our 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) partner PD Ports in Felixstowe. This is a wide-ranging role with varied responsibilities where you are required to possess a high level of product and mechanical/electrical knowledge from a specification, service and repair perspective. As well as being extremely technically savvy with the use of an industry-leading CRM system to track and record updates on cases to support our Rider Care team with the goal of providing industry-leading mechanical excellence and customer service.

Customer service advisor – Tailfin

We are looking for an enthusiastic bike-lover, who has a passion for customer service and cares about delivering amazing user experiences. A technical knowledge of bikes is a must-have, as most of the conversations you’ll be having will be bike related! The right applicant will have to learn the ropes quickly and be eager to work in a quickly growing start-up environment. Through this is a part-time role, there may be room to grow into a full-time position in due course. You will have a great opportunity to learn about how a modern bicycle business runs and contribute in a big way to how we shape the company moving forwards.

Sales – full time – Stif Mountain Bikes

You will need experience of working within the cycling industry and excellent knowledge of high-end mountain bikes and componentry. Responsibilities will include, but not limited to –

Serving customers both in store, over the phone and via email

You will need to be competent at specifying and correctly advising our knowledgeable customers on their custom bike builds

Setting up Demo bikes for customer’s needs, with thorough attention to detail

Advising customers on technical product purchases such as componentry, technical clothing, helmets, protection etc

Merchandising and replenishment of the shop floor displays

Keeping the shop clean, tidy and presentable

Partnerships co-ordinator – Zone3 Ltd

The purpose of this role is to ensure the brand delivers focused comms through relevant media partners and press, sponsorship, events and athletes to generate coverage and awareness for Zone3. The lead on recruitment of and communication with our pro athletes and amateur ambassadors who form an extremely important role in communicating our brand message out to a wider audience. Your role will also see you managing and executing key brand events, supporting in-person at these events and reporting back on results. As such, there is an expectation to work a number of weekends per annum – 2 of which are contracted, excess of 2 will be recompensed either financially or in time off in lieu.

Full time hire mechanic – BikePark Wales

An exciting, rare opportunity has arisen for a skilled mechanic to join our amazing team, working in a dual capacity, not only on our high-quality Trek hire fleet but also working with our specialist hire workshop team, on our fleet of hire bikes. This work will range from simple repairs to highly specialised work. You will gain extensive experience and knowledge working with both, our fleet and our highly renowned team. The successful candidate will be a fun, engaging individual who is organised, experienced and great with people. The candidate must be qualified to a minimum Cytech Level 2, with previous experience role within a workshop environment. An eye for detail, an ability to analyse, report on and react to any issues, as well as an ability to bring structure and efficiency to the team are all desirable qualities in the ideal candidate.

