Top five jobs of the week – 23rd October

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

E-commerce manager – Litelok

Litelok has an exciting opportunity for an experienced e-commerce manager to join its growing and ambitious team. You will improve, design and implement the litelok.com platform, and leading online marketplace platforms including Amazon. Using your digital expertise, you’ll drive web traffic and on-site conversion through compelling online presence, whilst also exploring new sales and marketing opportunities to grow the brand internationally. The role can be home-based, or at its head office in Swansea.

Graphic designer – Orange Bikes

Based in Halifax, West Yorkshire, we are a bicycle manufacturer covering everything from kids bikes to downhill bikes and everything in between. We are looking for a graphic designer to come on board and help keep Orange Bikes at the forefront of the industry. From designing merchandise and web banners to capturing images in the studio, you will cover a multitude of different projects.

Workshop technician – i-ride.co.uk

i-ride.co.uk is the UK’s leading lightweight cycle distributor. Our growing portfolio includes Fulcrum Wheels, De Rosa, Orro, Continental, Speedplay, Northwave and many more prestigious brands. We are experiencing strong growth and huge demand for our products from an expanding base of retailers and we strive to provide the best service possible. To maintain these high standards we are looking to recruit a knowledgeable and enthusiastic workshop technician to work within our busy technical department.

Marketing copywriter – Raleigh

Reporting to the marketing brand executive. Established in Nottingham in 1887, Raleigh is one of the world’s oldest and best-known bicycle brands. We are part of the Accell Group, a European based company, who owns a collection of bicycle and accessory brands throughout Europe. This role will be focused on building and maintaining front of mind awareness of our brands and delivering a consistent dialogue with its target audiences – both in B2B and B2C.

Senior workshop technician – Pedal Works Limited

Our workshop technician is a key team member who facilitates the smooth operation of a busy workshop. This role is about building and repairing bikes efficiently and accurately and with real attention to detail that our customers expect and appreciate. This is under the direction of the workshop manager. The role is about enthusiasm and energy and a willingness to impress both staff and customers.

