Top five jobs of the week – 24th December

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales agent/distributor – DAHON North America, Inc.

DAHON is seeking motivated and energetic candidates to market our services throughout the EU and/or the UK. DAHON is expanding multiple sales channels in the European and UK. We are looking for individuals who are interested in growing with our company and expanding our brand. We are experiencing phenomenal growth as a direct result of our success. We have significantly increased our clients’ revenue by attracting new customers and elevating our products to new tiers of distribution. We are looking to expand into different markets and take on new campaigns.

IBD sales agent south east – Pinpoint Consumer Electronics Ltd

We are looking to strengthen our team of sales agents with an individual who can represent our brands in the IBD cycling channel across the South East of England. You will be representing a select group of brands with exciting products and a proven level of high consumer demand. If you are already selling what you feel is a conflicting product range please still contact us as this can be excluded from our representation.

IBD sales agents south east – AfterShokz – Pinpoint Consumer Electronics Ltd

We are looking to appoint a key sales agent with existing IBD customer accounts to launch and establish AfterShokz Wireless Bone Conduction Sports Headphones in the IBD cycling channel across the South East of England. Cyclists love AfterShokz and the IBD channel is an untapped market. Six million headphones sold worldwide since its launch in 2012. Their open-ear design ensures nothing plugs into or covers your ears. Technology that allows for both high-quality sound and situational awareness. Winners of a string of international accolades including Red Dot, IF Design and the CES Best Innovation award.

Suspension technician – J Tech Suspension

We are looking for a trainee technician to expand our team here at J-TECH Suspension. The role will involve working on suspension forks/hydraulic seat posts at first and rear shocks as you progress. Under supervision initially, with on the job training, leading to working alone and working to a tight schedule. You must have good communication skills for dealing with customers and working with other members of staff, along with good organisational skills to keep things running smoothly and meet deadlines.

E-bike workshop manager – Swytch Technology

The workshop manager will be responsible for the overall running and management of our workshop. The role will report into Dmitro Khroma, CTO and Co-Founder, and will be supported by one team member, already in the role. This role will cover four key areas: R&D, technical customer support, returns and warranty, and video production.

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: