Top five jobs of the week – 24th January

Head of sales – Hotlines

The head of sales role is accountable for leading the distribution field and head office sales team, ensuring the overall business sales and contribution plan is met. Responsibilities include developing strong relationships with our key customers, developing territory sales strategies, brand sales strategies, implementing winning brand and promotional campaigns and ensuring we are represented at retail in a professional and high impact way. This role will also identify opportunities to deliver increased retail sell-through, drive market share and ensure Hotlines Europe Ltd brands meet the financial objectives.

Industrial designer – Cycling Sports Group

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an industrial designer to work with our parts and accessories team in our Frome office. You will be responsible for the design of bicycle parts and accessories from concept to production with a focus on product with unique rider-centric innovation, working with suppliers to optimize production techniques and using your knowledge to ensure products are in line with new trends. You will work as part of our extremely talented team who develop helmets, saddles, tools, inflation, hydration, storage and more, being fully accountable for multiple project schedule coordination within our fast-paced environment.

Assistant brand store manager – VanMoof

The assistant brand store manager is responsible for the look, feel, and representation to customers and visitors according to our high VanMoof standards. We’re open seven days a week to help out our London riders. Together with the team, you’ll be responsible for successfully leading the brand store team through the day-to-day operations with such things as; processes, sales, high-quality service and repairs and in-time remote advice, aftercare and troubleshooting. He or she also makes sure the brand store team always have enough supplies and inventory to run a smooth operation anytime, and that the supplies and inventory get processed correctly.

Mechanic – Cyclefix

We are seeking experienced mechanics to fulfil our expansion to Christchurch. Candidates must be: self-motivated, driven and able to work as a team, able to provide excellent levels of customer service, smart and well presented, and able to communicate well with customers and work colleagues. Candidate responsibilities: maintenance, repairs and servicing; to be able to book work in and out using our EPOS system so a basic level of computer literacy is necessary; to maintain a smart, tidy and safe working environment.

Graphic designer – Cannondale

We are actively seeking a graphic designer to work on a variety of digital and more traditional print-based projects. The successful applicant must have a solid graphic design background, be fluent in the Adobe Creative Suite, have a super-keen eye for detail and be a team player. If you like bikes, then that is great too, but it is not a deal-breaker. Knowledge, interest or involvement in any sport, fashion or design fields is highly desirable.