Top five jobs of the week – 24th July

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop supervisor/electric bike kit production mechanic – nano electric bikes ltd

The job is to work in and manage the day to day running of the workshop, assessment of orders, work allocation, stock control/ordering, building and testing electronic systems for electric bikes, fit the systems onto customer’s bikes or prepare kits for shipping, demonstrate the system to customers and repairs as required. You will also be required to create/update process documentation, Bill of materials and customer fitting information. Bringing an innovative, intelligent, documented approach to new product development to expand the business into new bike ranges or other associated areas.

Sales assistant/mechanic – Velorution

We have vacancies for a mixed role where you will be working as a mechanic but also required to cover in sales at our busiest times. All applicants should have experience working within the cycling industry as a mechanic predominantly. We offer competitive salaries and commission with an excellent career path for the right applicants. We have an exclusive range of bicycles and electric bicycles, which you will not find in any other bicycle retailers making Velorution unique and different to traditional bicycle stores.

Workshop technician – i-ride.co.uk

A working knowledge of road bikes is important as the primary responsibility will be assembling high-end road bikes and servicing road wheelsets. The successful applicant is required to have a good level of cycle maintenance skills, relevant qualifications and experience although training can be offered to the right candidate. A good technical knowledge of Di2, EPS and Campagnolo products is preferred, but not essential. Being organised, presentable and possessing good communications skills, as well as a polite manner with a positive friendly attitude will also improve your chances of a successful application.

Bicycle mechanic – Richmond Cycles

Richmond Cycles is a busy, friendly shop in a beautiful neighbourhood. Our customers expect a high level of communication and quality service from every member of staff including the workshop team. The bicycle mechanic role will also require building, servicing and repairing a wide range of bikes from commuter to high-end road/mountain and e-bikes. It will require a good knowledge of the parts market and the ability to order and book on the same through a modern EPOS system.

Warranty administrator – Sigma Sports

You will be responsible for receiving, unpacking and checking the incoming warranty items on a daily basis from customers for exchange, refund or other.

– Processing incoming warranty claims quickly and efficiently and communicating with customers about their returns

– Coordinating with suppliers to provide a suitable warranty outcome for both Sigma Sports and customers alike

– Answering customer communication via both email and phone

– A flexible attitude to help other departments

