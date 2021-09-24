Top five jobs of the week – 24th September

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Product and service manager – Fully Charged

You will be responsible to ensure a seamless workflow between the technical team and the sales teams. You will take ownership of product knowledge, providing expert advice and resolutions for customers, and account management of suppliers. This is a full‐time position based in London Bridge, with occasional work on weekends. Our aim is to deliver first-class customer service, to match the world-class products that we have available for our Fully Charged commuters.

Customer support specialist – Laka

We’re growing real fast on our path to make the Laka collective model the industry standard and we’re expanding across segments, products, and territories. We’re looking for innovative, bold and brave minds to help us build the world’s best insurance company. About the role: You will be an integral part of our community team. Providing a great customer experience is the most important part of our plans to grow the Laka brand in the UK and beyond. As part of a small dedicated team, you will be the first point of contact for general and claim-related enquiries.

Warehouse officer – Fully Charged

You will be responsible for the ebb and flow of the awesome e-bikes and products that Fully Charged receive and dispatch on a daily basis, working closely with our highly skilled mechanics for e-bikes, and e-vargo sales team to help monitor and manage the Goods In/ Good Out system for our world-class products.

Bike specialist claims handler – SBS Insurance Services

You will be joining an expanding business with innovative ideas that embraces change and technology. Looking for a bike enthusiast to join our team to handle a grown the bike specialist commodity.

– To handle insurance claims for our clients and to meet strict Service Levels Agreements as per contractual obligations ensuring a positive experience for each customer

– To liaise with the policyholders and insurance companies to accurately validate bike claims circumstances and identify and report any potential fraud indicators to the appropriate referral point, which could be internal or external

Customer Success Manager – Fully Charged

You will be responsible for developing customer relationships that promote loyalty. The successful candidate will provide a high level of Customer Satisfaction by using a wide variety of channels to resolve their enquiries as well as increasing the customer base by driving sales conversions. This is a full‐time position based in London Bridge, with occasional work on weekends. Our aim is to deliver first-class customer service, to match the world-class products that we have available for our Fully Charged commuters.