Top five jobs of the week – 25th February

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike Hire Manager – BikePark Wales

We are recruiting for a bike hire manager to lead our expanding hire team. The ideal candidate will be a fun, engaging individual who is organised, experienced and great with people. Previous management experience is essential for this role, as you will be responsible for leading and developing a large team. You will be responsible for providing industry-leading levels of service, which includes maintaining our extensive fleet of Trek bikes to the highest of standards. An eye for detail, an ability to analyse, report on and react to any issues, as well as an ability to bring structure and efficiency to the team are essential qualities in the ideal candidate.

Cycling Coordinator / Bike Guide – Mark Warner Ltd

Our cycling team roles are exciting and varied with responsibilities including fleet maintenance, signing bicycles out and leading group tours on road cycling and mountain biking guided tours. The tour categories are designed to cater for all abilities and vary in physicality from easy to challenging and can range from 5 to 105k. Mark Warner’s cycling programme continues to grow year-on-year which makes it an exciting time to be a Cycling Coordinator. The amazing lifestyle and location that come with the job offer the perfect opportunity for those looking for an adventure this summer. We are looking for outgoing, enthusiastic and passionate staff to join the team.

Mechanic – Primera Sports

We have a full-time position for a cycle mechanic. Excellent rates of pay depending on experience. Very attractive discount scheme available. We are based on the beautiful South Coast which is a very nice place to live and cycle. We have been established for 30 years and offer very secure employment. Dorset is a stunning area and well worth relocating to. You will be joining our very friendly team who all work well together which produces a pleasant working experience.

Office Admin – Passion in Events

We are a young business with a flexible can-do attitude. The successful applicant will be part of a small full-time team based in a very busy office and will work with an extended team of freelance guides, tour leaders and medics, all committed to ensuring that our growing list of clients has a brilliant pie experience on every event. Reporting to the MD and senior members of the pie events team, your main responsibilities will be to provide administrative support in the development and delivery of pie events (walking and cycling). As well as this there will be 1-2 days of finance work each week reporting directly into our (part-time) accountant. We are open to this being either a full-time or seasonal (March-October) position.

Sales Agents / Distributors – ArmaUrto

ArmaUrto is expanding multiple sales channels across the globe. We are looking for individuals who are interested in growing with our company and expanding our brand. We are experiencing exponential growth as a direct result of our technology and brand assets. We can significantly increase our clients’ revenue by attracting new customers and elevating our products to new tiers of distribution. We are looking to expand into different markets and take on new campaigns.