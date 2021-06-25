Top five jobs of the week – 25th June

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Shop head mechanic – bike hire – Pedalabikeaway

Enhancing our experienced store team, the workshop services manager role will strengthen and support our customer-focused retail team. Your enthusiasm, specialist knowledge and experience will help riders of all abilities discover the benefits of cycling by delivering efficient workshop management, 1st class mechanical skills and class-leading customer service.

We are looking for a bike geek, who is interested in all things mechanical, can shred on a bike, and most importantly head up our team of hire mechanics! You’ll be competent at fixing all styles of bikes, and have good knowledge of bike set-up and suspension. Ideally, you’ll have experience managing a team of mechanics or this will be the perfect next step for you, as we’re looking for someone who will really relish the opportunity to drive the business forward.

Store manager – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a full-time store manager in Brentwood, Essex, to join us due to further expansion. You will be responsible for delivering the highest levels of stock management. You will be processing stock in and out of the store, reviewing and organising reserved stock areas and stock investigations. You will also be responsible for meeting and greeting customers and providing outstanding levels of customer service, whilst discussing appropriate bike options tailored to meet each customer’s needs.

Maintenance operative (cyclist) – Cyclehoop

We are looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated person to provide first fix maintenance services. You’ll spend your days cycling across London on our E Bullitt cargo bike, providing scheduled and reactive assessment, repairs and maintenance to our award-winning products. A big part of this will be carrying out planned maintenance on our well-loved Bikehangars. Our ideal operative has a positive outgoing attitude, is keen to learn and very much a team player.

Sales assistant – Criterium Cycles

We are looking for someone who has a passion for cycling and a proven track record as a sales assistant in the outdoor sector and preferably in the cycle sector. The successful candidate will have great interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills with customers and a clear desire to work as part of a strong and committed team and to apply themselves to a role where they will deliver to very high standards.