Top five jobs of the week – 25th March

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Experienced Bike Mechanic – Chicken CycleKit

Due to further expansion of the company, we are looking for a full-time experienced bike mechanic to join our busy workshop in Leighton Buzzard. The successful candidate will have industry experience, a passion for cycling and be able to build, repair and service all kinds of bikes. If this sounds like you and you have what it takes to join our busy team, then we would love to hear from you!

Industrial Designer – Whyte Bikes

Reporting to the chief designer, the purpose of the industrial designer position is to operate 3D CAD software (preferably SolidWorks) to help generate and communicate designs for complex projects. Communication is essential, working with the product team, the industrial designer must work with other team members and departments to set timelines, budgets, and assist in making decisions to complete the projects.

Roadshow Co-ordinator – Ribble Cycles

Reporting into the roadshow and retail ops manager, the roadshow coordinator role will be responsible for the delivery and execution of our Ribble Roadshow Demo days across the UK. The Ribble Roadshow is a key activation event for us as a brand, it is where we take our award-winning bikes to our target audience. Heading to different locations around the country, it will be your responsibility to give our customers the opportunity to try our bike models and to enhance their buying experience.

Mechanic – ImpressedLondon LTD

Love fixing things? Love Cycling? Love helping others? ImpressedLondon has the perfect job for you if you found yourself saying yes to these questions. We are looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated individual to start their Impressed London Adventure in our Belsize Park store in London. As one of our mechanics, tinkering on your bike will no longer be just a hobby. We want hands-on, technically-minded individuals who understand the importance of taking care of our customer’s pride and joy. You will be helping keep our customer’s wheels turning.

Workshop Technician – i-ride.co.uk

A working knowledge of road bikes is important as the primary responsibility will be assembling high-end road bikes and servicing road wheelsets. The successful applicant is required to have a good level of cycle maintenance skills, relevant qualifications and experience although training can be offered to the right candidate. A good technical knowledge of Di2, ETAP, EPS and Campagnolo products is preferred, but not essential.