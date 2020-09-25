Top five jobs of the week – 25th September

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Mechanic – ImpressedLondon LTD

We are looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated individual to start their Impressed London Adventure in our Belsize Park store in London. As one of our mechanics, tinkering on your bike will no longer be just a hobby. We want hands-on, technically-minded individuals who understand the importance of taking care of our customer’s pride and joy. You will be helping keep our customer’s wheels turning.

Store Sonder hero – Sonder

We are looking for amazing people to work in our amazing Keswick store. So are you keen to get involved with Sonder retail? If you have a passion for the outdoors then come and help us put that passion into helping people Go Nice Places, Do Good Things. Our heroes on the customer front line play a huge part within Alpkit, which is why we are expecting this to be an exciting opportunity for those who love the outdoors, love retail and want to work in a new vibrant store, offering real service with personality.

Cycle technicians – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for cycle technicians to join our ever-expanding teams in the Midlands area. Working alongside other technicians you will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. E-commerce and digital content assistant – Hunt Bike Wheels | The Rider Firm At the Rider Firm, we are all devoted cyclists and we pride ourselves on serving devoted riders to the best of our abilities. Listening to and sharing in-depth knowledge with riders is essential to us delivering them the best bikes and gear. Communication provides riders with the insider information so all of us can make the best choice about our bikes and gear. This role will help deliver the very best information on our websites in order to best serve our riders.

Bike builder – Alf Jones Cycles We have an exciting opportunity for someone who currently works or would like to work within the cycling industry to work in our busy destination store in Gresford between Chester and Wrexham. Working on our full-time team you will need to be a professional and dynamic person who places customer experience and attention to detail at the top of their priority list.