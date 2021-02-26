Top five jobs of the week – 26th February

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Digital marketing executive – Silverfish

The digital marketing executive looks after all our activity across multiple channels on a variety of social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc) speaking to over 180,000 followers. You will also be responsible for posting content, setting up and running social media advertising campaigns, creating outbound email marketing campaigns as well as supporting wider marketing activity.

Experienced mechanic – permanent position – Cyclelink Services Ltd

We need an experienced mechanic (2 years+) who is keen to develop their career. We work to the highest standards and work as a team in order to share skills and best practice. You will benefit from working alongside our Senior Mechanic who runs the workshop and has a great deal of experience. Although previous experience is essential, we believe in developing our staff and you will receive on-going training to grow your skills.

Customer service workshop manager – Brompton

The ideal candidate will have experience in establishing and managing multiple workshops in various locations. They will be expected to develop and improve the UK workshop while implementing new workshops in worldwide locations in line with Brompton’s long-term strategy. These workshops are expected to provide return-to-base servicing for various customer types including retailers, consumers and hire members. The ideal candidate should be capable of implementing and managing all aspects of the workshop operations, but also be comfortable getting hands-on in the workshop from time-to-time.

Store manager – Sonder

We are looking for someone mega to drive our Hathersage location. So are you keen to get involved with Sonder retail? If you have a passion for the whole outdoors then come and help us put that passion into helping people Go Nice Places, Do Good Things. Our heroes on the customer front line play a huge part within Alpkit, which is why we are expecting this to be an exciting opportunity for the individual who loves the outdoors, want to grow a retail location and want to work in a vibrant store, offering real service with personality.

Area account manager – Raleigh

We are now seeking a highly professional area account manager to join our team who will be based in the area to help drive forward sales to the independent retail sector. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

– To manage and service our stockist network within the defined area

– To present and implement new product ranges

– To manage and support each account to maximise sales and opportunities

– Work to the agreed KPI’s set out by the business

– Provide training and retail development in conjunction with other depts

– Feedback market/product trends

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: