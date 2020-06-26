Top five jobs of the week – 26th June

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Company sales manager – Silverfish

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced and high performing sales manager that has excellent sales, business development, account management and sales team leadership skills. The postholder plays a pivotal role in shaping sales strategy and growing the company’s customer base and market share both domestically and within Europe.

Assistant workshop manager – Wildside Cycles

We are now looking to recruit an experienced workshop assistant manager/mechanic for our busy store in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. If you are an experienced bike mechanic with supervisory experience keen to take the next step in an exciting and dynamic environment, wanting to share your passion for all things bike, then Wildside Cycles wants you. You will need to ensure that bikes leave your workshop ready for optimum performance and ensure you and your team offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge.

Workshop manager/bicycle mechanic – Handlebars

We are looking for friendly mechanics who are comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves getting hands-on, is a problem-solver at heart and is extremely process-driven. Regardless of where you are based today, we would still be keen to talk to you. As our aspirations are nationwide, we are open to helping mechanics relocate to London temporarily before we expand to other UK cities.