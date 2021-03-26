Top five jobs of the week – 26th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales person – Stows Cycles

We are looking to add a new sales person to our dedicated team. Ideally, you will have some experience working in the cycling industry, but it isn’t essential. The starting point is your enthusiasm for cycling with good all-round knowledge of bikes and accessories. We will help you develop your sales and mechanical skills with mentoring, coaching and training.

Senior technician – The Bike Project

The primary purpose of this role is to service and repair cycles at our Deptford workshop. There is a higher expectation on output in this role, than in the more junior roles in the organisation, to reflect experience. Senior technicians also lead on managing an essential process to ensure smooth week to week operating in their workspace i.e. beneficiary repairs, beneficiary donations, in house technical training.

Customer support – i-ride.co.uk

As a member of the customer service team, you will be dealing with customer calls, emails, live chat enquiries, admin duties and assisting other teams when required. Being one of the UK’s most prestigious distributors you will be a key part in the success of our own brand Orro Bikes alongside dealing with premium brands such as Fulcrum, Northwave, De Rosa, SeaSucker, Continental and more. You will be based in our office in Ditchling, in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

Experienced workshop manager – Mamachari

An experienced workshop manager is required to lead our busy London workshop. We operate a well-equipped workshop, servicing and repairing all types of bike, as well as supporting the shop with bike builds and fit-outs. We require a full-time workshop manager experienced in the typical servicing requirements of London commuters, as well as weekend road riders and more serious sport cyclists.

Senior mechanic – BW Cycling

What we are looking for?

– An experienced mechanic

– Attention to detail

– Customer focused

– Good at solving problems

– Work well under pressure

– Able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team

– A team player who wants to be part of a growing business

– Ability to work with hydraulic brake systems, electronic gear shifting, wheel building, and capacity to learn fast on the job