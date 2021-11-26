Top five jobs of the week – 26th November

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Shop Assistant – Free Motion

Main tasks: customer support; gestion of rental reserves; inventory management; cafe service; route advice; stock. Hard skills: fluent in English and Spanish; German is a plus; digital skills. Soft skills: teamwork; working under pressure; attention to detail; adaptability; work ethics. Other skills: experience in dealing with curstomers; passion for cycling, or as an amateur. Time of contract: winter season (Dic/21-April/22), possibilies to expand according the circumstances and experience in the company in these months.

Customer Support Specialist (French speaking) – Laka

We’re growing real fast on our path to make the Laka collective model the industry standard and we’re expanding across segments, products, and territories. We’re looking for innovative, bold and brave minds to help us build the world’s best insurance company. About the role: You will be an integral part of our Community team. Providing a great customer experience is the most important part of our plans to grow the Laka brand in the UK and beyond. As part of a small dedicated team, you will be the first point of contact for general and claim-related enquiries.

eCargo Bike Rider/Supervisor – Priority Express Couriers

The successful candidate will assist with day-to-day activities such as allocating deliveries to our fleet of Electric Van and eCargo Bike couriers and dealing with general enquiries from customers, depots and drivers. You will also be expected to focus on responsiveness, client satisfaction and exceeding customer expectations on a day-to-day basis.

Bicycle Mechanic – Free Motion

Main tasks: customer service for purchase and rental; gestion of rental reservs; inventory management; preparation of tickets for rental bikes; assembly of bikes for sale; customer bike repair. Hard skills: fluent English and Spanish; valuable: German; digital skills; minimum 2 years of experience as a bicycle mechanic in a retail environment; deep knowledge of Shimano and SRAM – Education and/or experience with Headshok, FOX, RockShox; education and/or experience with Lefty hydraulic disc, brakes and suspensions. Soft skills: teamwork; working under pressure; attention to detail; adaptability; discipline; work ethics.

Customer Support Specialist (Dutch speaking) – Laka

We’re growing real fast on our path to make the Laka collective model the industry standard and we’re expanding across segments, products, and territories. We’re looking for innovative, bold and brave minds to help us build the world’s best insurance company. About the role: You will be an integral part of our Community team. Providing a great customer experience is the most important part of our plans to grow the Laka brand in the UK and beyond. As part of a small dedicated team, you will be the first point of contact for general and claim-related enquiries.