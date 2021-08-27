Top five jobs of the week – 27th August

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Social media executive – Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports is looking for a Social Media Executive to join its Social Media team. You will be responsible for accelerating our existing Social Media strategies as well as planning, curating and creating engaging content for the Sigma Sports communities. You must have a passion for creativity and as well as being experienced across social and digital channels. This exciting opportunity is where you can connect your career with your passion.

Assistant manager – Cyclo Monster

Cyclo Monster is looking for an Assistant Store Manager to help us build on the success of our well-established Derby store. You will be responsible for driving the performance of the store while engaging with customers to offer the highest level of service. We offer a modern environment selling the latest cycling equipment to our diverse customer base. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including ongoing training.

Product developer, cycling wear – GripGrab

GripGrab is looking for an experienced product developer who can take the lead on developing our range of timeless cycling wear that will meet the high standards of our existing products, as well as support our mission to keep cyclists confident and comfortable wherever and whenever they ride. Reporting to the Chief Product Officer (CPO) you will join the product development team, which oversees design, development, production and supply chain. The department is accountable for design, product development, sourcing and manufacturing, from early idea and innovation projects to final product. As a product developer, you will be leading product development and sourcing of cycling wear and rainwear.

eCommerce and social media/event marketing executive – Activ Cycles

Activ Cycles is an independent bike retailer based in Kent, with an existing store in Folkestone and a new store planned in Ashford. It is an established Trek Partner Store. We are excited to be launching a new website to develop our online sales, backed with personal delivery of bikes in the South East. We are looking for an individual who is passionate about cycling and who will be an important contributor to the future growth of the company, taking responsibility for online support and marketing. You will ensure the smooth running of our website, and a great user experience for our customers. You will also be responsible for agreeing and delivering a calendar of social media advertising and articles.

Workshop manager – Wildside Cycles

We are now looking to recruit an experienced workshop manager for our busy store in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. If you are an experienced bike mechanic with supervisory experience keen to take the next step in an exciting and dynamic environment, wanting to share your passion for all things bike, then Wildside Cycles wants you. You will need to ensure that bikes leave your workshop ready for optimum performance and ensure you and your team offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge.