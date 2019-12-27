Top five jobs of the week – 27th December

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 550 positions in 2018, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle technician – South Perth Cycles

Fed up of the rain? Are you Cytech trained with a minimum of five years experience with a careful and caring attitude? Do you want to work in a fantastic location near the South Perth Foreshore, close to the city right on the main Bike Paths in Perth, Western Australia, in the summer. Amazing opportunity for three months to come and live and breathe cycling here in Perth. Work in our new store in a beautiful safe location on mainly Specialized new bikes and various other services. Care and attention to detail essential.

Workshop manager – The Cycle Hub

An ideal candidate will have a passion for the brands Specialized and Pinarello along with a strong cycling background. The new team member must be a forward-thinking, self-motivated individual who thrives on results and works well in a team. With our demanding client base, delivering an outstanding level of service must be second nature, so knowledge and awareness of all cycling brands is desired. We require an individual that shows proactive promotional and sales methods, excellent communication and negotiation skills and the ability to excel in new and unfamiliar situations.

Assistant manager – Giant Twickenham

We are looking for a well organised and highly personable individual to work in our Twickenham Giant store as our assistant manager. The role is to be duty manager when the manager is off or on holiday and assist with the day to day running of the store. Experience of store management at supervisor or Assistant Manager level would make you an ideal candidate for this role. Unlike many of our competitors, we are not obsessed with KPIs and reporting. We want your true passion for cycling to flourish so you engage with our loyal customers rather than getting bogged down in admin.

Bike processor/volunteer coordinator – The Bike Project

The Bike Project is a fun, interesting and supportive place. This is an exciting opportunity for anyone who is passionate about bikes and wants to have a positive impact. No technical experience is needed and full training is given. It’s an ideal role for individuals who are looking to build technical skills or are new to the cycling industry. We particularly encourage applications from women, disabled, and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidates, and those who have personal experience of being a refugee. The Bike Project is a Living Wage accredited employer.

Workshop supervisor/senior technician – Certini Bicycle Company

We are looking to add to our amazing team here at Certini Bicycle Company in Saltash. The available role is for a permanent, full time (39h/w) workshop technician who has a keen eye for detail, excellent customer skills, good knowledge of product maintenance requirements, is a good team motivator, and goes that extra mile to get the very best from every service. You will be Cytech Level 2 trained or equivalent, and above, or have at least five years of workshop experience.