Top five jobs of the week – 27th March

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Shop floor salesperson – Cadence

Cadence is looking for a full-time member of staff to join our busy but relaxed team in a shop floor sales role. Previous experience in the bicycle industry in a customer-facing role is essential – we stock and sell a broad range of bicycles from over ten different world-class brands and serve a diverse and very discerning customer base who expect a high level of product knowledge and customer service.

Workshop mechanic – Swinnerton Cycles

We are currently looking for a workshop mechanic ideally Cytech level 2/3 qualified and have some previous experience of EPOS Systems. As we are a very service orientated dealer quality of work is an utmost, so the successful candidate must be at the top of their game and willing to attend additional training to keep on top of the latest technology.

Assistant manager – South Downs Bikes

We are actively recruiting an Assistant Manager for our Storrington store. In a busy, exciting and challenging environment, we strive to deliver outstanding service to our customers, whilst providing the latest products from the leading brands in cycling. The role will oversee our Storrington store and busy workshop and work with our internet/e-commerce department.

Customer service representative – bike hire focused – Brompton

Provide a high level of Customer Service to all Brompton and Brompton Bike Hire customers by using a wide variety of channels to resolve their enquiries. To develop the Customer Service for Brompton Bike Hire as well as increasing the number of users will be key in this role. This is a full-time position based in Greenford, London with occasional remote working on weekends.

Full-time build technician – Condor Cycles

Based at our bike build facility in Lewisham, our Build Technicians create customer bikes to their required specifications after the initial consultation and bike fit process. You will be given the opportunity to improve and develop wheel building skills. Our technicians will report to our Production Director.