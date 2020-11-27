Top five jobs of the week – 27th November

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Customer service manager – ‘Soigneur’ – J.Laverack Bicycles Ltd

As the customer service champion, you will be responsible for managing the customer journey for J.Laverack and ÆRA from point of order, to post product delivery and establishing long term engagement to deepen customer relationships and loyalty. Customer satisfaction across all touchpoints is paramount, so you will also be responsible for ensuring that customer communications are on brand and that core KPI’s are met to drive an exceptional customer experience.

Brand marketing manager – WiggleCRC

The opportunity: to be the brand guardian for Vitus bikes and Prime wheels (with a focus on Vitus). To lead and drive the marketing strategy, positioning and execution that will drive brand equity. To lead the marketing activity that will drive brand sales growth to support WiggleCRC’s aggressive house brand growth agenda.

Workshop technician – Orange Bikes

A rare opportunity has opened up. We’re looking for someone to come into our busy workshop and continue the nuilt in Britain tradition. What we need from you:

– An experienced mechanic who knows their way around a bike

– Shimano STEPS experience is preferred

– Fast and efficient with attention to detail but without cutting corners

– A good communicator and a team player

– A willingness to learn and adapt to new methods

– A drive and passion for delivering the best of your abilities

Shop manager/cycle mechanic – BikeShak

We are looking for an experienced, time served mechanic to take charge in our workshop and become an integral part of the business. The right candidate will have demonstrable experience in all manner of bike repair with a keen eye for detail. They will have a strong work ethic and an organised and professional approach. Excellent communication and people skills are a must – building relationships with our customers is key to our business.

Bike fitter – Sigma Sports

Successful applicants should have:

– At least 2 years experience in bike fitting, preferably in a full-time capacity

– Experience in a busy bike retail environment

– An acquaintance with motion capture software ideally Dartfish

– Knowledge of gebiomized saddle pressure mapping technology

– The ability to carry out physical evaluation as part of the fitting process

– Experience in assessing foot posture and making Sidas custom footbeds (or similar)

– A clear understanding of bike fit coordinates and how they relate to bike geometries

– Specific experience with triathlon and time trial set up

– Experience using a bike fitting jig

