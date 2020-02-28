Top five jobs of the week – 28th February

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Casting for communications company ad campaign – Kate and Lou Casting

We are casting an ad campaign for a communications company looking for people who may have personally experienced life-threatening scenarios where the emergency services were immediately required. These real-life stories will reflect on the amazing and swift responses from these services saving lives every day. We are particularly interested in stories from cyclists. If you or someone you know has a story to share, please contact us for further information at cast@kateandloucasting.com.

Mechanic – bicycle workshop – Better Health Bikes

There are two main elements to this role. The mechanic will report to the lead mechanic in supporting the efficient operation of the workshop. The second element of this role will be to support individuals on placement in developing their skills. An essential requirement for the person taking up this role is to be a flexible individual whose focus will be the success of the social enterprise in its vision as well as on a day to day practical level.

Main duties:

– Repair and servicing of customer bicycles

– Mentoring and development of trainees on placement

– Refurbishing donated bicycles

– Management of the bike shop and workshop space – including H&S and ISO 9001 compliance

– Front of house/customer service in the bike shop

– Work with other colleagues in the social enterprise and as part of a team supporting mental health recovery

Product and customer relations manager – Shand Cycles

This is a senior role based in Livingston, Scotland. Shand Cycles is a small independent Scottish bicycle company, with an enviable reputation, for fabricating high quality, hand-built bespoke bikes. As the product and customer relations manager, you will be a time served bike mechanic, though not necessarily in that role at present. They will be responsible for managing customer relations, answering technical queries for new and existing customers and helping customers select the optimal componentry for their new bespoke bike, therefore you must have a high level of technical and product knowledge within the bike world. You will report to and work alongside the operations manager to plan materials purchasing for the business in a timely, cost-efficient manner, to ensure the production schedule runs smoothly. The postholder will assist in ensuring the company targets and objectives are being achieved and support individuals within the business to achieve their targets, deputising for operations manager when necessary.

Mechanic – Cyclelink Services

We need an experienced mechanic (two years+) who is keen to develop their career. We work to the highest standards and collaborate in order to share skills and best practice. You will benefit from working alongside our senior mechanic who runs the workshop and has a great deal of experience. Although previous experience is essential, we believe in developing our staff and you will receive on-going training to grow your skills. Although we are open six days per week, this role is based on a two-three day week. The position will be based at our shop in Thames Ditton.

Workshop manager – Wildside Cycles

We are now looking to recruit an experienced workshop manager/head mechanic for our busy store in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. If you are an experienced bike mechanic with supervisory experience keen to take the next step in an exciting and dynamic environment, wanting to share your passion for all things bike, then Wildside Cycles wants you. You will need to ensure that bikes leave your workshop ready for optimum performance and ensure you and your team offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge. Our workshop is an extremely busy one, so you need to be well able to handle pressure and excel under it.