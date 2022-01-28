Top five jobs of the week – 28th January

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike Reviewer and Video Presenter – Velomatch

Velomatch is a new digital marketplace that unbundles advising from selling. We help demystify the pre-purchase journey and give users expert advice. Once users have chosen their perfect next bike, independent retailers then handle the sale/fulfilment. By solely focusing on the advice element we can afford to really drill into the user experience and offer expert and truly impartial advice. Our own reviews and content will be a key component of this and we are looking for a video presenter to join us.

Front of House – Strype Street Cycles

Most of your day will be spent advising customers – helping them with their bike and other purchases as well as handling enquiries via phone and email. Bike fitting is at the core of everything we do, so having worked as a fitter or in a similar environment would definitely be beneficial. Most of all we’re looking for a positive, engaging individual that will seamlessly fit in with the rest of the team.

Director of Sales-eMobility – Accelerated Systems Inc.

This person will be responsible for all sales activities in the company. He/she will effectively manage relationships with key customers and will develop new business and partnerships globally. Key responsibilities include: create business development strategy for the e-mobility industry, manage the sales team, find new business development opportunities, improve business processes and interactions, identify potential customers and partners, and more.

Store Manager – Balfe’s Bikes

As a store manager, you are responsible for every aspect of the day-to-day supervision of the store including sales, staff, stock, and resource management. Reporting directly to the area manager (AM). A store manager’s role could include dealing with everything from staff wages to stock management and deciding where things should be displayed, to setting sales targets and motivating the team to meet them.

Senior Mechanic – Strype Street Cycles

Having just won a commercial servicing contract, and as we ramp up for the summer we are looking for a senior mechanic to join the team. You’ll be reporting into the workshop manager and carrying out general service work on a variety of equipment from hybrids and folding bikes to road and time trial bikes, building custom bikes and making post bikefit component changes and PDIs.