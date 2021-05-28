Top five jobs of the week – 28th May

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior mechanic and salesperson – The Bike Man

Job description – general running of the shop and mechanic work.

– The repair of bicycles within the shop, either on the shop floor or in the back workshop

– Booking in jobs and managing your workload using our booking system

– Speaking to customers about their bookings and quoting accordingly

– Answering emails and phone calls

– Ordering stock for jobs and the shop floor

– Opening and closing the shop when required to

Shop manager – Henley Cycles Limited

Henley Cycles Limited is an independent bicycle shop in Henley-on-Thames that has been trading successfully for over two years and is continuing to expand into new premises in the 3rd quarter of 2021. We are looking for an experienced manager with great team-building and communicative skills to join our growing team. The ideal applicants will need to hit the ground running, with previous store manager experience. We can offer a highly competitive salary plus benefits and great opportunities to further develop your career within an expanding business.

Bike mechanic – Carbon Bike Repair Ltd

The primary role will be to carry out servicing, mechanical repairs, fitting new components, stripping and rebuilding bicycles. Carbon Bike Repair is not a standard retail bike shop. We are working with high-end road and off-road bikes and a large part of the job is stripping and rebuilding these. Supplying and fitting quality components to frames we have repaired and restored. Our busy workshop is equipped with the best tools and stands to enable our mechanics to offer the quality of service our customers demand. This job is suited to someone who likes to work in a ‘self-ownership’ environment, who is quality-focused and is looking for a new challenge.

Bike mechanic – Cranq Cycles Ltd

A great opportunity to be part of a new and exciting start-up bicycle workshop and coffee hub in an amazing cycling hotspot, in Walton on Thames. We take bicycle mechanics seriously and are placing it on the forefront of our business. We are looking for Bike Mechanics to work in our Workshops to provide exceptional high-quality bike maintenance and repairs and help us attract and retain our client base. We will be using the latest technology and will have the best facilities available to ensure we will deliver a 5-star service every time and offer the best customer experience. If you are a creative and driven mechanic who enjoys fixing bikes and helping customers, then we would love to hear from you.

Head of marketing – Peaty’s Ltd

The head of marketing will have overall responsibility for:

– Devising, developing and implementing an overall brand marketing strategy

– New product launch strategies – devise, implement and review

– Play a key role in new product development – from concept through to launch

– Website management and revenue

– Social media management

– Advertising management – print and digital campaigns

– PR communications, media relationships and product reviews/brand positioning – globally

– Manage and optimise the athletes/teams/events/partners relationships and campaigns

– Design, develop and implement POS campaigns

– Budget management, data analytics and reporting

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: