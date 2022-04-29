Top five jobs of the week – 29th April

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Deputy Branch Manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

Founded in 1977, Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op is an established independent bike retailer. We operate five retail outlets across Scotland and the North of England as well as an e-commerce operation supported by a large warehouse/distribution centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh. As an employee-owned business, service quality and the customer are at the heart of what we do. We have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Manager in our Leeds store and we’re inviting candidates to apply. Based at our store in Chapel Allerton, you will work closely with the Branch Manager in all aspects of running the branch.

Sales Advisor – Cycle World

We are looking for a Sales Advisor to join our busy Portsmouth store based in Hilsea. Cycle World is Portsmouth’s leading independent cycle retailer. We pride ourselves in providing exceptional customer service and our team play a key role in making our company stand out from the crowd. We are looking for someone who can provide high-quality customer service, arrange ordering and delivery of stock. If you share our passion for bikes and have good communication skills, then we would love to hear from you.

Workshop Mechanic – Mountain Mania Cycles

We are currently looking for an enthusiastic Workshop Mechanic at our store in Didcot Oxfordshire. An amazing opportunity to work for a premium branded professional retailer, focused on working with brands that are at the forefront of the cycle industry. The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hardworking and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment. You will need to have a good technical and mechanical background in all models of bikes and have a real passion for cycling. You will have the ability to work in an efficient manner on all bikes including e-bikes. Cytech qualified is preferred but not essential, although specific training in all areas will be provided to the successful candidate.

Workshop Manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

We are looking for an enthusiastic and bike-passionate person to manage our workshop and small team of mechanics at our Leeds store in Chapel Allerton. Management experience is preferred, but this could be the ideal opportunity for an experienced mechanic looking to progress. Duties include:

– Working with the Branch Manager and Deputy Manager to support the efficient and effective running of the workshop

– Managing the team of mechanics and ensuring the smooth running of the workshop to achieve targets

– Setting high standards of customer service, including complaint resolution if required

– Running and monitoring administrative systems and processes

– Acting as duty manager, if required

Bike Builder – Cadence Performance

We are looking for a full-time Bike Builder to work in our busy South London workshop. Maybe you have been cutting your teeth at Halfords/Evans, or another one of the big bike retailers. If so, are you looking to work in a smaller, less corporate environment? We are looking for someone who has basic mechanics and is now looking to work alongside a senior mechanic to gain experience and knowledge. We think people work better when they look forward to going to work. We want everyone in our team happy and motivated so they positively engage with, and impress our customers each day. We offer very competitive pay, a great working environment, staff discounts and a Cycle to Work scheme.