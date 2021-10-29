Top five jobs of the week – 29th October

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Head of e-commerce – Zone3 Ltd

A brand new role in a brand new department. The world is changing at a fast pace and here at Zone3 we recognise these changes and are adapting fast. Led by our growth in the US market, we have created a new e-commerce department and are now looking for the right individual to lead this department. The role sits within the Senior Management team and thus will also play a role in the overall development of the business across all areas. We are looking to grow our turnover across all the e-commerce channels – our own websites, Amazon globally along with other marketplace opportunities.

Workshop mechanic – Apex Cycles

We are looking for a Full Time Workshop Mechanic to join us in our busy South London store. Apex Cycles is an independent bicycle shop based in Clapham, catering mainly for commuters, leisure and road cyclists. We have a workshop in store offering repairs and servicing on all types of bicycles all year round. The workshop is always busy so we are looking for a technician that is organised, works well under pressure and to a high standard. Bicycle workshop experience is essential and Cytec 2 or above would be desirable. The candidate must have a good working knowledge of all major gear systems including electronic and be competent with servicing hydraulic brakes.

Customer service agent – YT Industries

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic Customer Service Agent to join our new YT UK team. The role will be based in our new building within the Surrey Hills. The mission for the Customer Service Agent is to become one of the faces of YT UK. It is important to ensure that each potential and existing customer have an exceptional experience. The Customer Service Agent will act as an extension of YT brand and show our customers our core values, accomplished by answering every question and greeting our customers in a pleasant, efficient and professional manner.

Full-time cycle technician – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a full-time cycle technician in Stroud to join us due to further expansion. You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves getting hands-on and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time.

Business development manager – CAMS (Cycling Accident Management Services)

CAMS is the UK’s premier cycling accident management company. We’ve helped thousands of cyclists across the UK get back on two wheels following a non-fault accident. Our cyclist tailored service ensures their needs are met and they’re back on two wheels as soon as possible. In 2018 we became part of Anexo Group PLC along with McAMS and DAMS and are recognised as one of the country’s leading accident management specialists. As a business development manager, you will be responsible for finding and developing new business while providing a first-class service. Your focus will be approaching cycle retailers, industry brands and professionals to increase awareness and build business.