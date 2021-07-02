Top five jobs of the week – 2nd July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Shop assistant – Free Motion

Job Location: Gran Canaria (Spain). Salary: dependant on qualifications. Main tasks:

– Customer support

– Gestion of rental reserves

– Inventory management

– Cafe service

– Route advice

– Stock

Workshop mechanic – Fudges Cycle Store

The workshop mechanic role will help strengthen and support our customer-focused retail team. Your enthusiasm, specialist knowledge and experience will help riders of all abilities discover the benefits of cycling. As a business that is looking towards the future, our workshop services need to meet the ever-increasing customer expectations, and the right workshop mechanic will help us deliver the service levels required.

Supervisor technician – Evans Cycles

You will have supervisory and technical cycling responsibility within your store, ensuring that your role supports the rest of the store management team with the day to day management, alongside using your technical skills to repair and build customer bikes. Through previous experience or pure passion for cycles, you will support the daily workload of our workshops, ensuring scheduled services are booked and completed, and customers new bikes are built and collected; all whilst engaging with our customers and supporting them from purchasing their first bike, right up to our elite athletes that pop in for a chat.