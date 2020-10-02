Top five jobs of the week – 2nd October

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike mechanic – Carbon Bike Repair (2014) Ltd

The primary role will be to carry out servicing, mechanical repairs, fitting new components, stripping and rebuilding bicycles. You will be trained to assist with bike inspections and carbon forensics for insurance claims and accurately fill out inspection reports. You will need to work closely with all members of staff to ensure the customer journey from beginning to end is efficient and meets the companies’ standards.

Store manager – Pedalworks Limited

Are you a passionate cyclist with a flair for sales, entrepreneurial drive and proven management skills in a cycling or similarly technical, multi-channel retail environment? Pedalworks is an independent bike retailer with a large store, burgeoning online platform and a fantastic reputation for quality service. If you are ready for your next step and share our ambition, we want to hear from you: we are looking for a key member of the team to lead the store, grow online sales and take Pedalworks to the next stage of growth.

Account executive – CyclingTips Media Pty Ltd

CyclingTips.com is growing and we are looking for a digital advertising account executive based in the UK or Europe. As an account executive at CyclingTips, you will be responsible for managing and building relationships with some of the cycling industry’s most important and exciting brands. You will work closely with our sales, marketing and graphics teams to create and sell high-performing strategic digital marketing campaigns that deliver both short-term and long-term results for your clients.

Bike salesperson – All Terrain Cycles

We are currently looking to hire a full time experienced bicycle salesperson to join the team at our Wetherby bike store. Candidates who have sales experience in a customer-facing role would be preferred. A good knowledge of everything bike is preferable as we very broad-based selling electric, road, MTB, commute, ladies and kids bikes. This is a full-time position based currently on a 37.5 hour week, though hours can be flexible if required. Some weekend work will be required.

Area sales manager – South West – Muc-Off

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic South West area manager to join one of the UK’s fastest-growing extreme sports companies. The successful applicant will be responsible for providing merchandising solutions and sales support to our UK dealer network. This is not a role for the faint-hearted, Muc-Off moves at a rapid pace and you will need to have the ability to think on your feet, re-prioritise quickly and problem solve. Meticulous organisation will be crucial, along with a good sense of humour.

