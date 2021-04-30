Top five jobs of the week – 30th April

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike mechanic – Recyke y’bike

The role involves carrying out bike repairs as well as refurbishing donated bikes. Day to day duties include:

– Carrying out bike servicing and repairs as required

– Assisting customers with queries and sales

– Diagnosing mechanical issues on bikes, discussing solutions and costs with customers

– Working on donated bikes to make them ready for sale in the shop

– Supporting and training volunteers

Marketing executive – ArmaUrto

We are looking for a driven and passionate individual to join our team as a marketing executive. Reporting to the MD, you’ll be supporting our team across our online and offline channels as we continue to grow our business. From supporting our digital marketing department to organising events, this will be an exciting and varied role, ideal for someone who’s looking to excel in sports and retail marketing. We are looking for someone to join us at our head office in Saltash (some remote working during the pandemic) but may involve flexibility to travel in the future should our activities require it.

Workshop manager – Rutland Water Cycling

Do you have a passion for bikes and retail? Are you a people’s person who has hunger to deliver exceptional customer service? Would you like to work for an award-winning retailer? Yes? Then keep reading, as here at Rutland Cycling we are currently on the lookout for passionate workshop managers to join our two stores at Rutland Water – Whitwell and Giant Store Rutland (Normanton). You will head up the workshop service at either our Whitwell or Normanton store that includes managing qualified mechanics, exceptional service, and a fast turnaround time. You will provide a high-level workshop service, including the sale of associated parts and accessories to a wide variety of cyclists.

COO – Amps Electric Bikes (Wisper Bikes)

We are actively seeking a highly energetic and self-motivated executive to help lead our business during our expansion into Europe. The COO is a key member of the senior management will report directly to the CEO and board of directors. They will be responsible for the efficient running of the business and maintaining control of operations in the UK, Portugal and the rest of Europe. The successful candidate will be an experienced leader with exceptional people skills and work ethics. Their function will be to control the business and to drive and manage sustainable growth through the implementation of demonstratable business strategies and procedures.

Workshop technician – Rutland Water Cycling

We are currently on the lookout for a passionate individual with the right attitude to join our Whitwell store as a workshop technician. What you’ll do:

– Undertaking repairs and maintenance of bikes to a high technical standard

– Taking personal responsibility for the quality of all work undertaken, ensuring checklists and other workshop records are fully maintained, with an emphasis on delivering a high level of customer service

– Taking bookings, dealing with enquiries, communicating with customers by telephone, electronically and in person. Dealing with customers’ issues and problems as required. Helping visitors to the workshop

– Undertaking sales on the workshop front desk by providing a friendly and efficient service to customers, responding to their specific needs