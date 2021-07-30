Top five jobs of the week – 30th July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Product manager – Reid Bikes

Reid Bikes Limited is looking for a highly experienced, professional, and knowledgeable product manager to join their team. This is a specialist role within our team, not a generic product manager role. The successful candidate will be the major driver in developing product from the ground up, so extensive knowledge and experience in a similar role is vital.

Sales and technical adviser – Hotlines Europe

The sales and tech advisor is a key role that delivers sales, technical support and targeted promotional/brand sell in. The primary function of this role is to ensure our independent dealer network has a head office contact to ensure all sales orders, queries and technical support can be managed.

Full-time hire mechanic – BikePark Wales

An exciting, rare opportunity has arisen for a skilled mechanic to join our amazing team, working in a dual capacity, not only on our high-quality Trek hire fleet but also working with our specialist hire workshop team, on our fleet of hire bikes. This work will range from simple repairs to highly specialised work. You will gain extensive experience and knowledge working with both, our fleet and our highly renowned team.

Sales – full-time – Stif Mountain Bikes

Stif Mountain Bikes are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Sales Assistant to join us at our Summerbridge store. Stif is one of the UK’s leading mountain bike stores and you would be joining a busy team of passionate staff. You will need experience of working within the cycling industry and excellent knowledge of high-end mountain bikes and componentry.

Partnerships co-ordinator – Zone3

The purpose of this role is to ensure the brand delivers focussed comms through relevant media partners and press, sponsorship, events and athletes to generate coverage and awareness for Zone3. The lead on recruitment of and communication with our pro athletes and amateur ambassadors who form an extremely important role in communicating our brand message out to a wider audience.