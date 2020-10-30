Top five jobs of the week – 30th October

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike mechanic tutor – R-evolution

Overall purpose: To provide expert cycle mechanic skills to refurbishing and checking bikes. Ensuring cycles are repaired to a safe standard. Training participants, volunteers, members of the public and assessing to C and G level 2 standard. Training will be provided to the successful candidate if they do not already hold a teaching or training qualification but have extensive bike mechanic experience and knowledge along with experience of training others.

UK sales representative – Cyclorise Ltd

Cyclorise is hiring. We have a fantastic opportunity to join our team as an external sales representative. Established in 2017, we are a fast-growing, forward-thinking distributor in the cycling market. The successful applicant will be responsible for driving sales, maintaining relationships and providing in-store merchandising solutions. This role isn’t for someone stuck in their ways. Cyclorise is a progressive company that likes to think outside the box and find new and innovative ways to do business.

Cycle mechanics and future workshop managers required – The London Cycle Workshop

We are The London Cycle Workshop and we take great pride in delivering a five star service to our customers. Our ethos is to repair and service bikes to the highest standard, to provide top class customer service and to maintain and improve our standing as one of the leading repair shops in London. We have established shops in Battersea, Hammersmith and East Sheen and have plans to expand further. As we expand and grow we are looking for experienced mechanics and those just starting out with experience and a desire to develop their skills to join our fantastic team.

Full-time sales person – Certini Bicycle Co.

We are looking to add to our sales team at the Certini Bicycle Company and Specialized Concept Store in Plymouth. The available position is for a permanent, full time (40h/w) sales role. We are after someone to work alongside us who is both approachable and friendly, has good knowledge of as many areas within both cycling, sales and a retail environment as possible but most importantly, someone who is always willing to go the extra step to offer their very best for our customers.

National account manager – Muc-Off

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic national account manager to join one of the UK’s fastest-growing extreme sports companies. The successful applicant will be responsible for sustaining and developing new and existing UK national accounts in order to ensure that Muc-Off is the market leader with all of these customers. This is not a role for the faint-hearted, Muc-Off moves at a rapid pace and you will need to have the ability to think on your feet, re-prioritise quickly and problem solve. Meticulous organisation will be crucial, along with a good sense of humour.

