Top five jobs of the week – 31st January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior cycle mechanic – On Your Bike

Due to our continued success and our newly opened store at London Bridge coupled with our intention to open a further shop in Sussex/Surrey as a sister store to our East Grinstead Shop, we are looking for a number of senior mechanics; these will be for full time, part-time and seasonal working. We are a family bike shop who have just entered into our 37th year of success; you might be working as a senior mechanic already in Evans, Cycle Surgery or one of the other large multiples and you are looking for a more secure future and a change into a friendly and experienced bike shop who will invest in your training and future giving you a voice in our organisation.

Showroom assistant – Ribble Cycles

As part of our exciting development, the opportunity has arisen for a showroom assistant to join our retail team at our new store in London, Kent – Bluewater. Reporting into the showroom manager, the role will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Kent-based Showroom. The role will be focussed around sales and customer service; with the ideal candidate possessing an entrepreneurial flair to assist the manager in driving our B2B sales and pursuing local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent local bike destination.

PR manager – SHIFT Active Media

Do you have 2+ years working in PR, as well as a love for cycling? SHIFT Active Media is looking for a PR manager to help grow our client base and build lasting relationships in the cycling industry. You will drive client PR strategy and, along with the account management team, become a key contact for our clients. We are ambitious to develop our clients’ brands. As PR manager, you will work with the account management, social media and creative teams, as well as members of senior management here at SHIFT. A key part of the role will be to build close working relationships to understand clients’ strategic goals and work with them to deliver their objectives. You will produce and deliver against an agreed PR plan and budget.

Senior mechanic – The Bike Project

The Bike Project is a fun, interesting and supportive place. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced mechanic to join our growing technical team to help manage and oversee the day-to-day operations in our London workshop. We are looking for someone who can help us pursue our charitable mission and sustain our commitment to support refugees throughout the UK. We particularly encourage applications from women, disabled, and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidates, and those who have personal experience of being a refugee. The Bike Project is a Living Wage accredited employer.

Sales and workshop team member – The Cycle Hub

An ideal candidate will have a passion for the brands Specialized and Pinarello along with a strong cycling background. The new team member must be a forward-thinking, self-motivated individual who thrives on results and works well in a team. With our demanding client base, delivering an outstanding level of service must be second nature, so knowledge and awareness of all cycling brands is desired. We require an individual that shows proactive promotional and sales methods, excellent communication and negotiation skills and the ability to excel in new and unfamiliar situations.