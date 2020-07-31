Top five jobs of the week – 31st July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales agent(s) – ArmaUrto Limited

Owing to increased expansion, ArmaUrto is looking for sales agent(s) to represent the brand, selling its cutting edge and market-leading protective cycle apparel across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and/or the Republic of Ireland. Results driven, you will be focused on account development and nurturing existing accounts, prospecting and finding new accounts, while ensuring that everything ArmaUrto represents is reflected in the marketplace.

Mechanic – Cycle Fix London

We are looking for an equally motivated and enthusiastic bicycle mechanic to add to our growing team who has the skills, knowledge and dedication to get our customers safely back on the road. To work with us, you must have a minimum of three years professional experience in bicycle repairs and servicing, be able to work as a team player and be able to prioritise your own workload, including an awareness of time-management.

Bicycle PR and communications manager – Muc-Off Ltd

As the business continues to grow at a fast pace there is now a need for an experienced bicycle PR and communications manager who will report into the global head of bicycle marketing at our Head Office in Poole, Dorset. The PR and communications manager is responsible for the development, planning and execution of owned, earned and paid media campaigns across all categories and geographies as well as taking the lead in representing the brand with all relevant media titles.

Sales coordinator – Get Cycling CIC

We are currently looking for a trainee sales professional to work in our special needs department and take a share of the entire sales process within our York shop, including front of house appointments, demonstrations and quotes. We offer a fascinating and rewarding working environment in our growing community interest company.

Account manager – UK – POC

Following the recent decision to create a new UK organisation, we are now looking to strengthen this new team. Reporting to the UK country manager, the position of account manager is available. The position will be situated remotely within the UK. Join our team and help us to further expand POC’s market share and improve brand presence in the UK.

