Top five jobs of the week – 3rd December

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

E-bike Sales Assistant – Fully Charged

You will be assisting our sales manager serving customers in the store and over the phone, carrying out technical handovers, managing deliveries and carrying out sales administration. You will also be supporting the day to day running of the store including visual merchandising for e-bikes and accessories. An interest and passion for cycling is essential, experience/knowledge of electric bikes would be a bonus but full e-bike training will be provided. A basic knowledge of bike maintenance is preferred although not essential.

Sales Manager/Agent – Velotec

Velotec speed-wear are opening a UK sales office and are recruiting a sales manager/agent. We plan to open our office in January 2022.Your existing skills will ideally have been developed within the cycle industry and include:

– Previous experience in custom cycle wear would be ideal

– The ability to communicate at all levels in an influential manner

– An innovative and creative approach to work

– An ability to identify opportunities

– An ability to develop and maintain relationships

– Effective presentation skills

– Strong commercial acumen

– Personal drive and ambition

Frame Prep & Quality Control Operative – Stanton Bikes Ltd

In this role you will be working closely with both the fabrication and paint teams, you will fill a vital position that ensures all Stanton frames meet our high standards from the beginning of the fabrication process all the way through to final touches on the finished product. Your normal daily duties will include…

– Receiving frames from weld, quality checking and booking into stock

– Packing and sending UK frames off for E.D treatment

– Picking assigned frames from stock and adding to customer batches

– Preparing both UK and Taiwanees made frame batches for paint

– Aligning and reaming UK made frames

– Shimming finished/painted UK frames

– Polishing and removing blemishes from painted frames

Store Manager – Zoomo London Ltd

In this role, you will be working as store manager in our shops, being a brand ambassador for Zoomo, ensuring the highest level of customer service and informing our customers the specs of our awesome e-bikes and making sure processes and procedures are followed. At Zoomo, we seek people who are fun, energetic, customer-friendly and hard working. We’re looking for a customer-obsessed problem solver. The Store Manager role is exceptionally important; you’re the face of Zoomo and responsible for the team who will directly represent Zoomo to customers. We sell complicated products, you need to be comfortable explaining the technical aspects of a bike to customers as well as the financial aspects of our rent, rent to own or theft cover plans.

Rare Opportunity Bicycle Shop For Sale – We Love Cycles

It is a well-established bicycle, electric bicycle, and electric scooter sales and repair company. We are based on the busiest London cycle superhighway connecting the two major financial districts and runs from east to west London, making the organizations’ location ideal for cycling commuters. Business is both a repair workshop and a store. Price: (Offers in region of £85,000). The price is inclusive of a deposit of £8500, as a security deposit with the landlord. (Price includes leasehold, stock, fixtures and fittings, goodwill)