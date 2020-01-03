Top five jobs of the week – 3rd January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Triathlon and clothing salesperson – Sigma Sports

We are currently looking for the right applicants to join our ever-growing triathlon and clothing sales team at our flagship store in Hampton Wick. In a busy, exciting and challenging environment, we strive to deliver outstanding service to our customers, whilst providing the latest products from the leading brands in triathlon and cycling.

You will be required to:

– Be available to work weekends with the option for weekdays

– Engage with customers, from meeting and greeting to understanding their needs

– Develop your product knowledge for a variety of the latest and most exciting products in the industry

– Learn the basics of rider position

– Manage sales orders and deliver them within time frames

Store manager – Pearson Cycle Specialists Ltd

The primary responsibility of the store manager is to provide leadership and direction to the store team members and successfully achieve company goals. This person will ensure optimal staffing levels through recruitment, education and motivating the Pearson team who in turn will impact the store performance. They will ultimately be setting an example of quality customer service and engagement. The store manager will be expected to execute company strategies through maximizing store profitability. They will have control over store expenses, protecting company assets, and managing overall store standards and processes for customer service excellence, merchandise and inventory, retail operations and ensuring team participation is consistent and well managed.

Training manager – Raleigh UK

As part of Accell Group, Europe’s leading bicycle and cycling accessories business we are now seeking a training manager to join our team based in our distribution at Eastwood, Nottinghamshire. Reporting to the technical manager the newly created role of training manager will offer industry-leading technical training and warranty support to staff and dealers for the complete range offered by Raleigh UK. It will require maintaining online training content for Myagi platform. The training manager will provide support and work on quality improvement projects and co-ordinate technical information for new product launches.

Remote e-commerce customer service and technical support – AVT.Bike

AVT.Bike is a USA based e-commerce specialist in hubs, headsets, bottom brackets, wheels and more from premium brands including Chris King, White Industries, Phil Wood and PAUL Components. Our team is based in Ashland, Oregon on the west coast of the US, but given our large international customer base, we’re looking to add to our support team that handles customer service and technical enquiries by email and live chat. The main aim in hiring this additional team member in UK/EU is to provide additional customer service cover outside of US Pacific time working hours.

Area sales manager – Merida

You’ll be independent and results-oriented with a strong account management track record. You must be focused on securing, maintaining, retaining and growing a profitable account base. We’re looking for a strategic thinker with the skills and ability to agree and execute plans with customers based on their business needs. You’ll have an in-depth knowledge of the bike industry, preferably with knowledge of the independent retailers within the area. Ideally, you’ll have an interest in cycling across all disciplines. The successful candidate will be expected to live within the geographical area covered. Flexibility is required as the role will require further travel as and when required. You’ll hold a clean UK driving licence.