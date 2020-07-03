Top five jobs of the week – 3rd July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales and web assistant – Hotlines

The sales and web assistant role is responsible for preparing, presenting and analysing information from sales, stock management and customer database areas. The role provides departments within the business the necessary insights and intel to effectively manage the sales, operations and marketing functions. This role will also manage our product data information which ensures our customers have access to the latest and accurate product information served to them via our B2B system.

UK sales representative – Rawvelo Ltd

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced and high performing sales representative with great industry contacts to help shape the future of Rawvelo and reap the rewards that this will present. You must have excellent sales and account management skills, and be driven by meeting targets and KPIs. The post holder could play a pivotal role in shaping sales strategy and growing the company’s customer base and market share both domestically and within Europe.

Mechanic/sales – PerlieRides

We are looking for people passionate about bikes and the trade. We assemble from scratch as well as repair, renovate and rebuild everything. The majority of our work is Commuter servicing but there is always feather light Di2 dream machines and downhill monsters waiting for our meticulous attention. Interested applicants should be reliable and communicate fluently in English. Basic IT skills, being attentive to the needs of customers and colleagues as well as mechanical ability are essential attributes. Cytech qualifications and advanced cycle-specific skills like wheel building or fork servicing are desirable but not necessary requirements.

Bicycle mechanic and sales assistant – Fitz & Bike

New bicycle shop and workplace on the lookout for an excellent and flexible mechanic who is happy to work on bikes of all descriptions, together with sales duties throughout the shop. We are a driven bike shop, focused on urban and commuting bikes. Our aim is to bring the Dutch, Belgian bike culture to London by giving honest advice, being transparent in our sales and offering the best service. Our workshop is a crucial part of the business, offering servicing and repairs for all bicycles, together with support for customers who have bought their bikes from us. There is a lot of opportunity to progress within the company as the business grows.

Deputy manager – Alpine Bikes

We are currently seeking applications for the position of deputy manager to work in our Alpine Bikes store in Stockbridge, Edinburgh. As deputy manager, you will be part of the management team who strive towards ensuring the highest level of customer service is provided at all times. The role of deputy manager demands first-class customer service skills, communication skills and the ability to lead and motivate a team as the successful candidate will be required to be the duty manager on the store manager’s days off. The successful candidate will also have good merchandising skills and be able to prioritise and delegate tasks to the team.

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: