Top five jobs of the week – 3rd September

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Assistant manager – sales – Wildside Cycles

There has never been a better time to join Wildside Cycles! As one of Kent’s biggest bike shops we have experienced significant growth since opening and are recruiting again. We are looking for an experienced, enthusiastic salesperson with a passion and experience of cycling and ability to manage.

PBK live chat advisor – THG

PBK live chat advisors at THG are expected to deliver a world-class experience and exceed expectations. Developing and maintaining relationships with our customers is crucial to our success and expansion. To support our ambitious growth, we are looking for commercially astute, ambitious individuals that can bring fresh and innovative thinking to THG and play a part in driving the Group forward on its truly exciting journey.

Workshop manager – Nextbike UK Ltd

As workshop manager for OVO Bikes Cardiff and the Vale, you’ll be in charge of a fleet of over 1000 bikes and a team of 6-8 mechanics, ranging from trainees to highly experienced mechanics. We’re looking for a passionate and highly skilled electric and pedal bike mechanic with management experience to help guide the mechanic team and provide a high-quality riding experience for our customers.

Business development manager – Santander Consumer Finance (UK) plc

This exciting role, the second addition to our new team, has been created as we launch our new Non-Auto Finance Division. There’s no better time to join Santander Consumer Finance and as part of ambitious growth plans, we’re transforming to build the Santander Consumer of the future. One way we are transforming is through the Digital Consumer Bank initiative and we‘re therefore seeking a business development manager who is passionate about working with retailers and in the cycling industry.

Electric bike technician – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop in Gloucester/Stroud is looking for a full-time electric bike technician to join our expanding team. You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes.