Top five jobs of the week – 4th December

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycling fundraiser – Action Medical Research

Are you an experienced and passionate cyclist with a demonstrable interest in events? If so, it’s time to join the events team at Action Medical Research. We are seeking an ambitious self-starter to help grow the charity’s cycling income. You will be responsible for delivering a programme of cycling challenge events and excellent stewardship to those who cycle for Action.

Editor – ebiketips – Farrelly Atkinson Ltd

The publishers of road.cc, ebiketips and off.road.cc have this key role to fill in early 2021… Do you know about e-bikes? And micromobility? and EVs? This could be the job for you… Farrelly Atkinson (F-at) is looking for an experienced journalist to take the helm as ebiketips diversifies into more segments of the electric transport market. In the initial phase, this will be three days per week pro-rata, with the ability to work flexibly. We aim to grow the role into a full-time position as the site expands and traffic grows.

Bike fitter/senior salesperson/assistant manager – Giant Shoreham

We are looking for an outstanding person to join our Shoreham Giant store team. The role is a truly fluid position depending on the applicant. Primarily the role is senior sales but we are looking to train our new recruit as a bike fitter using the STT 3DMA System. We are also happy to consider combining the role as assistant manager/bike fitter if a suitable candidate applies. We are focused on offering services for cyclists beyond selling bike kit and fixing bikes. Our aim is to offer local cyclists a hub for all their cycling needs and we pride ourselves on our customer service and ability to meet our customers’ needs.

Bicycle mechanic and technician – Manchester Bike Hire

Manchester Bike Hire has been providing bike hire services since July 2013. Since then, we have worked very hard to grow our business significantly. We have expanded the range of services we can offer, including adding repairs and maintenance to our traditional bike hire and guided bike tours. We are looking for an experienced bicycle mechanic and technician who will be required to help us operate our well-established bicycle repair workshop. The job also entails working in all parts of the business.

Sales manager – Ison Distribution Ltd

We are currently looking for the right individual to lead and manage the UK sales operation and to oversee export sales of our in-house brands. This is a senior position within the company, and you will be liaising closely with other senior management. We are looking for a ‘team player’ who will inspire and be inspired by your colleagues. Ideally, you will have very significant bicycle industry knowledge as well as being PC literate, commercially astute and technically minded.

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: