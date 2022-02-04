Top five jobs of the week – 4th February

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Mobile Bike Technician – Fettle

The Mobile Mechanic role is a brand new role at Fettle, and one that is hugely important to us. A role that requires travelling to our clients’ workshops, you will be responsible for building great relationships with our partners and carrying out first class bike (and e-bike/cargo bike) repair and maintenance work. The variety of this role is what sets it apart. You will be working across multiple different fleets, solving all types of problems, and will be in the unique position to become one of the most sought-after type type of bike mechanic – the e-bike expert. Opportunities for growth and progression are aplenty in this role.

Head Mechanic – Outspoken Cycles

Outspoken Cycles are looking for an experienced mechanic to take on the role of Head Mechanic, supervising our mechanic team and being our go-to technical guru. The role will support the Services Manager in the day-to-day running of the Bike Maintenance services with a focus on the running of our repairs workshop but will include off-site servicing and teaching our training courses. You’ll have a thirst for developing your skills and knowledge and be constantly looking to learn and be able to demonstrate this. You’ll be a team player, happy to jump in and help. We’re a small team of 9-10 people and step in to support each other across our services when needed.

Cycling Project Manager – The Active Wellbeing Society

This role is responsible for the overall effective management and development of Cycling and the Big Birmingham Bikes project. The Active Wellbeing Society is an independent community benefit society which works with some of the poorest communities in Birmingham to improve people’s health and wellbeing through physical activity. The Active Wellbeing Society’s mission is to: Use physical activity, guided by innovation, collaboration and insight, to do the collaborating and development required to create stronger and more resilient communities.

Territory Sales Manager – Silverfish

This role is critical to the Silverfish business and will be responsible for all sales activities, from lead generation through to close in an assigned territory. Success will be measured based upon the delivery of the Silverfish Sales and Marketing plan. This role will involve managing customer relationships and ensuring all of our dealers receive the level of customer service synonymous with Silverfish. The role will be responsible for the achievement of customer satisfaction, revenue generation, and long term account goals in line with Silverfish’s vision and values.

Bike Technician – Sky UK Limited

Want to do the best work of your life? With 24 million customers in 6 countries, make your mark at Europe’s leading media and entertainment brand. A workplace where you can proudly be yourself; our people make Sky a truly exciting and inclusive place to work. “Are you a qualified bike mechanic? Or would you love to get the support to become a qualified bike mechanic while working? If you love all things cycling and are great with customers, a role in our shop will give you everything you need to take your career forward” – Sports Shop Manager.