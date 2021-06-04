Top five jobs of the week – 4th June

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle mechanic (Cambridge) – Hourbike Ltd

Key responsibilities:

– Overall maintenance of a fleet of circa 600 bikes

– Performing inspections and triage

– Use of the team communication and maintenance recording IT system

– Decision making / prioritising. Fault finding and resolution

– Integrating with the rest of the ‘Operations’ team

Workshop manager/head mechanic – Just Pedal Limited

Involved in the smooth running of our busy cycle hub in the heart of the Surrey Hills, the workshop manager/head mechanic will be a key role within the Just Pedal business. The role will provide the opportunity to build skills and be a major part of a UK project breaking new ground within the cycling industry. The successful candidate(s) will be a proven proactive self-starter with exceptional customer service skills. They will need to work well on a team, be able think critically, and thrive in a diverse environment.

Showroom manager – Ribble Cycles

The role will be focused around delivering the best in class customer experience and from the showroom with a strong emphasis placed on delivering the sales required with the rest of the showroom team. The ideal candidate will possess a meticulous attention to detail, to ensure the showroom is always looking at its best, as well as an entrepreneurial mindset to drive sales and pursuing local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent retail destination in the local area.

Bicycle fleet maintenance manager – Hourbike Ltd

The fleet maintenance manager is responsible for the maintenance and availability of a new fleet of 600 delivery bikes spread over three central London hubs. This is a hands-on role and the successful candidate would be expected to lead by example and work on the bikes themselves as well as managing a team of up to five mechanics. It is expected that over time the fleet will further expand both in quantity and number of locations.

Bicycle mechanic (London) – Hourbike Ltd

Key responsibilities:

– Overall maintenance of a fleet of circa 600 bikes

– Performing inspections and triage

– Use of the team communication and maintenance recording IT system

– Decision making / prioritising. Fault finding and resolution

– Integrating with the rest of the ‘Operations’ team