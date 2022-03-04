Top five jobs of the week – 4th March

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior Bike Mechanic – ARCC Innovations

ARCC is a state-of-the-art R&D centre invested in keeping engineering, design and manufacturing in the UK. As well as designing and developing our own products and systems, we also provide mentoring to university graduates, and act as an incubator facility to assist start-ups in establishing and growing their businesses. We are looking to strengthen our core team with experienced, ambitious, individuals who are keen to work in an innovative company. We currently have an opening for a talented, ambitious, experienced, senior bike mechanic with some engineering knowledge to work alongside the ARCC team.

Account Manager Cycle Channel – 2pure Ltd

You will work as part of the sales team to support the cycle channel manager and the whole team to achieve the sales and distribution targets. You will get to work with fantastic brands where we are the exclusive partner for the UK market. As an account manager, you will be instrumental in achieving the company’s sales targets within the cycle industry through proactive selling of products to new and existing customers. You will be responsible for opening new accounts, whilst growing and nurturing existing customer accounts.

Programmes and Bike Recipient Support Coordinator – The Bike Project

This role is to support our bike recipients, as part of the operations and programmes teams, carrying out administrative duties in order to achieve KPIs related to bike donations, Bike Buddies, Pedal Power and Cyber Cyclists. The post holder will provide high-quality support to bike recipients and including the resolution of complex queries with minimal supervision. The post holder will ensure that activities are managed in line with project plans and funding requirements whilst achieving both high quality and positive outcomes for participants.

Front of House / Mechanic – Bicyclenation

We are looking for a friendly new team member to help keep our shop running smoothly. This will include being the front of house and first point of contact for customers when they enter the shop, well as taking on small mechanical jobs to help ensure we deliver services on time. You will be happiest when speaking to customers, solving problems and can manage processes with ease.

Brand Portfolio Manager – i-ride.co.uk

i-ride.co.uk are one of the UK’s leading cycle distributors and we are currently looking to recruit a talented brand manager for Fulcrum Wheels in the UK and Ireland. The job role will consist of supporting and growing our Fulcrum network of dealers in the UK and Ireland. Attending dealer shows, product training and introducing innovative new products to the market will all be part of the role. There will also be international travel to Fulcrum’s Italian HQ, attending distributor meetings and international shows.